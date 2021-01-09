The Masked Singer viewers shocked as Swan's identity is revealed

Swan was unmasked in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Swan was unmasked in the third episode of the ITV show.

The Masked Singer is now in its third week, and series two of the most bonkers show on earth isn't disappointing.

Last week, after an explosive second episode that saw six new mystery celebrities perform, we found out that Mel B was behind Seahorse's mask.

Tonight saw the second performances from Swan, Robin, Dragon, Sausage and Badger - and one famous face was eliminated after a judge and audience vote.

Following a dramatic face off between Sausage and Swan, who both received the least amount of audience votes, Swan was unmasked after being chosen by the judges.

And it turned out it was Martine McCutcheon - leaving viewers stunned.

Swan was Martine McCutcheon! Picture: ITV

One person wrote: "How the heck did I not know that was martine mccutcheon, it’s so annoying how obvs the clues are when the celeb is revealed. Martine can sing tho blimey!"

Another added: "Great reveal on #TheMaskedSinger tonight - had no idea it was Martine McCutcheon!"

Martin mccutcheon 👏 didn’t guess that but she’s sooo cute! Well done girl! #TheMaskedSinger — Holly (@glitterterrier) January 9, 2021

Jonathan Ross guessed correctly, due to her hints referring to a Prime Minister and President, which he correctly guessed was a nod to her role in Love Actually.

Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said: "I just thought it would be so lovely to just come up and have fun."

The Masked Singer is now in its third week, with the first episode airing on Boxing Day 2020 and the second on January 2 2021.

The Masked Singer is now in its third week. Picture: ITV

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan are all on the guessing panel for this series, with Joel Dommett returning to host.

Speaking before the series aired, Joel said: "I’m really excited for this year because I think now people understand what it is and understand that we’re not taking it seriously, I think it’s going to be great. Last year all my tweets at the start were ‘what IS this?!’ And five minutes later those turned to ‘Oh my god I’m addicted!’ comments."

Who is left in The Masked Singer UK?

See below for the full list of remaining Masked Singer contestants.

Sausage

Dragon

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.