Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Harlequin? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Harlequin? All the theories and clues about The Masked Singer contestants.

We have wonderful news for fans of the most bonkers show on earth - The Masked Singer UK is officially back for its second season.

The ITV show - hosted by Joel Dommett - sees a bunch of famous faces perform to a live studio audience and judging panel each week.

The catch, though, is that they're dressed in an elaborate costume, and we don't find out their identity until they're eliminated.

One of the characters taking part is Harlequin - here's what we know.

Harlequin is competing on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who is Harlequin?

Harlequin is described as being either a 'a joker in the pack or a stunning singer' - which doesn't give too much away on their identity.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

The full list of Masked Singer contestants is below:

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Which Celebrities took part in the first series?

The following celebrities took part in the first series of The Masked Singer.

- Nicola Roberts WINNER (Queen Bee)

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

- Jason Manford (Hedgehog)

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

- Kelis (Daisy)

- Skin (Duck)

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

- Katherine Jenkins (Octopus)

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall are back for season two, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about the show, Jonathan said: "I’m very glad I said yes to being involved in the series. Now that we’ve had one series that was a hit everyone can now see the appeal."

