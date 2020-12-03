The Masked Singer UK characters unveiled - with hints about who they are

The Masked Singer costumes have been revealed. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer is returning to ITV later this month - and all the new characters have now been announced.

Good news for fans of the most bonkers show on TV - The Masked Singer is imminently back on our screens.

And the ITV show is returning sooner than we thought, with bosses confirming that the first episode will air on Boxing Day this year.

Joel Dommett wil be returning to host the show, with Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross all reprising their roles on the panel.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Boxing Day. Picture: ITV

Ken Jeong won't be returning this year, and will be replaced by Mo Gilligan.

Speaking previously about his new role, Mo said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

To get you extra excited about the new series, photos of the 12 characters taking part have now been revealed - along with hints about who they are.



The Masked Singer characters 2020



Alien

The Masked Singer's Alien. Picture: ITV

Alien is described as hoping 'to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances'.

Sausage

The Masked Singer's Sausage. Picture: ITV

Sausage is 'all wrapped up in a newspaper BUT will Sausage be the talk of the town?'

Dragon

The Masked Singer's Dragon. Picture: ITV

Dragon is described as a 'cutie', but 'when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?'

Seahorse

The Masked Singer's Seahorse. Picture: ITV

Seahorse is described as a 'beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly'.

Viking

The Masked Singer's Viking. Picture: ITV

Viking is 'armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!'

Blob

The Masked Singer's Blob. Picture: ITV

The Blob is described as having 'many eyes', but 'will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!'

Harlequin

The Masked Singer's Harlequin. Picture: ITV

Harlequin is described as being either a 'a joker in the pack or a stunning singer'.

Swan

The Masked Singer's Swan. Picture: ITV

Swan 'will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?'

Bush Baby

The Masked Singer's Bush Baby. Picture: ITV

Bush Baby is an 'adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?'

Badger

The Masked Singer's Badger. Picture: ITV

Badger 'steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd'.

Robin

The Masked Singer's Robin. Picture: ITV

The 'rockin' Robin is described as 'hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.'

Grandfather Clock

The Masked Singer's Grandfather Clock. Picture: ITV

Grandfather clock is described as the 'original TikTok' and 'will be making every second on stage count.'

