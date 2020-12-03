The Masked Singer UK characters unveiled - with hints about who they are
3 December 2020, 11:19
The Masked Singer is returning to ITV later this month - and all the new characters have now been announced.
Good news for fans of the most bonkers show on TV - The Masked Singer is imminently back on our screens.
Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s AJ Pritchard caught trying to ‘sneak mushrooms into camp’ before being voted out
And the ITV show is returning sooner than we thought, with bosses confirming that the first episode will air on Boxing Day this year.
Joel Dommett wil be returning to host the show, with Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross all reprising their roles on the panel.
Ken Jeong won't be returning this year, and will be replaced by Mo Gilligan.
Speaking previously about his new role, Mo said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."
Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s Celebrity Cyclone is returning as Ant And Dec confirm iconic trial
To get you extra excited about the new series, photos of the 12 characters taking part have now been revealed - along with hints about who they are.
The Masked Singer characters 2020
Alien
Alien is described as hoping 'to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances'.
Sausage
Sausage is 'all wrapped up in a newspaper BUT will Sausage be the talk of the town?'
Dragon
Dragon is described as a 'cutie', but 'when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?'
Seahorse
Seahorse is described as a 'beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly'.
Viking
Viking is 'armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!'
Blob
The Blob is described as having 'many eyes', but 'will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!'
Harlequin
Harlequin is described as being either a 'a joker in the pack or a stunning singer'.
Swan
Swan 'will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?'
Bush Baby
Bush Baby is an 'adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?'
Badger
Badger 'steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd'.
Robin
The 'rockin' Robin is described as 'hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.'
Grandfather Clock
Grandfather clock is described as the 'original TikTok' and 'will be making every second on stage count.'
NOW READ:
Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year