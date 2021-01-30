The Masked Singer's Viking and Blob unmasked in double elimination

Two more contestants have been unmasked... Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK returned for its sixth episode tonight, and two new celebs have been unmasked...

The Masked Singer is in full swing, and our favourite TV talent show is just as wild as ever.

Read more: Who is favourite to win The Masked Singer?

The ITV show is now in its sixth week, and we have so far seen six celebs unmasked - Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), Swan (Martine McCutcheon), Grandfather Clock (Glenn Hoddle), and Bush Baby (John Thomson).

Tonight, all the remaining contestants performed on the same night - with Sausage, Dragon, Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Badger, and Robin all performing their fourth songs.

And - for the first time in the series - it was a double elimination, with Viking and Blob getting the chop.

After a dramatic unmasking, Viking was revealed as Morten Harket, lead singer of a-ha.

Viking was Morten Harket! Picture: ITV

Speaking about his decision to do the show, Morten said: I did it cos I needed to be put out of my comfort zone."

Later on in the episode, another celeb was unmasked - and we found out Blob was Sir Lenny Henry!

Speaking about his experience on the show, Lenny said that it was a 'joy' to be there and that he 'really enjoyed it'.

Blob was unmasked as Sir Lenny Henry. Picture: ITV

Last week, it was Bush Baby who was unveiled as comedian John Thomson.

When asked why he decided to do the show, John said: "Why not?"

And speaking about his costume, he said that there was a 'sense of relief' in not having to wear it again.

He said: "I have to say, as a northerner who doesn't feel the cold, who is already covered in hair, it hasn't been the greatest. There was a sense of relief.

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of remaining Masked Singer contestants.

Sausage

Dragon

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Badger

Robin

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer's Martine McCutcheon shares video of her son's reaction as she's revealed as Swan