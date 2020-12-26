Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Dragon? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Dragon? Find out all the clues and theories so far about the real celebrity identity of The Masked Singer contestant.

The Masked Singer is *finally* back on our screens, with the first episode of the second series arriving on ITV on Boxing Day.

The show, which sees a bunch of mystery celebrities perform songs while dressed in elaborate costumes, has been a huge hit with viewers - and we can't wait to see what the new season has in store.

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are the panel tasked with guessing who each performer is, and Joel Dommett will return to host.

One of the mystery celebs is Dragon - here's what we know about who may be behind the mask...

Dragon is one of the contestants on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who is Dragon? What are the clues so far?

Dragon said in their VT: "I am the Dragon.

"The Thing about dragons it they're all fire and strength on the outside, but they just want to be loved.

"Becoming a dragon has meant I've literally become a big character, but I'm not entirely sure that's how I'm usually thought of.

"Anyways, I mustn't drag on.

"Tonight, are you going to try and guess who I am?"

After the performance, Dragon said: "I might be cute, but sometimes I have a fiery temper."

Some people on Twitter suggested that Dragon could be Courtney Act, with others suggesting Michelle Visage.

Is Dragon Courtney Act?! #TheMaskedSinger — Frankie and Clover (@strictlyblog) December 26, 2020

Speaking about Dragon's costume, host Joel Dommett said: "We’ve really stepped up the budget this year – we’ve got smoke coming out of a dragon’s mouth….and maybe sometimes its bottom. I don’t want to give anything away but you might see smoke coming out of both ends of Dragon."

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross are all reprising their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about the show, Mo said: "I think that the cool thing about it is that we just have to try and guess who they are. And you have to remember that in this entertainment world everyone always has a talent for something but they could have a secret singing talent. It gives the opportunity to all sorts of people, whether they be from sport or whatever."

Which Celebrities took part in the first series?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

- Jason Manford (Hedgehog)

- Katherine Jenkins (Octopus)

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

- Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee)

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

- Kelis (Daisy)

- Skin (Duck)

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

Who won The Masked Singer last year?

Nicola Roberts, dressed as Queen Bee, was crowned winner of the series last year.

