Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK? Picture: ITV

What celebrities have been revealed on The Masked Singer? Episode one saw Alien unveiled as Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

After what felt like a very long wait, possibly our favourite show in the world returned to our screens on Boxing Day.

The Masked Singer - which originated in South Korea - proved a huge hit with viewers when the first season arrived on ITV back in January, and we cannot wait to see what the second season has in store.

Series two features Joel Dommett returning as host, and Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on the guessing panel.

Speaking about the series, Joel said: "I’m really excited for this year because I think now people understand what it is and understand that we’re not taking it seriously, I think it’s going to be great. Last year all my tweets at the start were ‘what IS this?!’ And five minutes later those turned to ‘Oh my god I’m addicted!’ comments."

And the first episode did not disappoint. It saw performances from Sausage, Badger, Dragon, Robin, Swan and Alien.

As always, the dramatic final scene saw on of the characters be unmasked - and we found out that Alien is Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was unmasked on episode one. Picture: ITV

After the reveal, host Joel Dommett said: "Because you had the crime scene thing, murder on the dance floor - there was a moment when I thought you were my wife.

"The clue was the battle - am I right in thinking you were in an episode of Game of Thrones?"

Sophie then revealed that she was indeed in the battle scene of the Game of Thrones, and that she had done the show for her kids.

Who is left on The Masked Singer?

The following characters are left on The Masked Singer:

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on Saturdays at 7pm.

