The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer 'to arrive in the UK this year'

12 February 2021, 12:53

The Masked Dancer has proved a hit in the US - here's what we know about its UK release date.

We are absolutely devastated that The Masked Singer comes to an end this weekend, with the most bonkers show on earth providing the most perfect lockdown TV.

The ITV show originated in South Korea, and has proved a huge hit with viewers in the UK over the course of its first and second seasons.

The global success of the show has seen the creation of a spin-off - The Masked Dancer - which is currently airing in the US.

As the name suggests, The Masked Dancer is very similar to The Masked Singer in that it sees mystery celebs don elaborate costumes - but, rather than perform a song, each contestant dances for the panel and audience.

According to reports, a UK version of the show will be arriving on ITV this year, with a source telling The Sun: "ITV struck the deal over the rights to the format at the start of this week and now the producers are compiling a team to start work on it.

"It’s still very early days and casting has yet to properly begin on the show, which they hope can be filmed this summer."

According to reports, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan all set to return as judges, while Joel Dommett will present.

The Masked Singer has proved a hit across the world
The Masked Singer has proved a hit across the world. Picture: ITV

Some reports have suggested that Oti Mabuse is being lined up to be a judge on the show, as Rita Ora, the fourth judge on The Masked Singer, is said to be filming The Voice Australia at the time.

It is thought that The Masked Dancer was commissioned to replace Britain's Got Talent, which was sadly cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Masked Singer was filmed in September of last year with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

