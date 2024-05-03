MAFS Australia’s Timothy exposes editing errors after confirming friendship with ’slimy’ Jonathan

Timothy and Jonathan have grown close since leaving MAFS Australia. Picture: TikTik/jono.ellie

By Hope Wilson

After fans questioned his unlikely friendship with Jonathan, Timothy has now revealed various editing mistakes on MAFS Australia.

Married At First Sight Australia star Timothy Smith, 51, has exposed editing errors on the show, while confirming his shock friendship with Jonathan McCullough, 40.

Fans were left bewildered when Timothy began spending time with Jono outwith the experiment, after viewers witnessed the 51-year-old branding his fellow groom 'slimy' during one fiery argument on the show.

However Timothy has now set the record straight on his comments and confirmed that he actually directed his 'slimy' insult at Jack Dunkley, 34, instead.

Taking to his joint TikTok with Ellie Dix, 32, Jono posted a video of himself and Timothy hanging out and answered fans questions about their surprising friendship.

MAFS Australia's Jonathan has been hanging out with Timothy recently. Picture: Instagram/@jono.mccullough

In the video, Jonathan begins: "I've been getting asked some questions, why is Tim hanging out with me when he called me slimy and a piece of s***. Why would you do that Tim?"

The camera then panned to Tim walking alongside Jono, who replied: "Well actually, I didn't actually say it about Jono. I actually said it about Jack that night."

Jonathan then aded: "Ooh that's an easy editing one. I reckon I could b***** do that with what I've learnt from TikTok in the last two weeks."

Timothy has visited Jonathan since leaving MAFS Australia. Picture: TikTik/jono.ellie

This isn't the first time editing errors have been called out on MAFS Australia.

Following her shocking outburst at the reunion, Ellie clarified what really happened at the final dinner party, claiming that she didn't swear at Lauren, but actually directed her anger at Sara.

Taking to TikTok Ellie stated: "One of the big things I actually copped a lot of hate for was the fact that I swore at Lauren. What looked like I swore at Lauren.

"What actually happened is that it was like 2:30 in the morning and I was sitting down the end of the table across from Sara, Lauren and young Tim. Sara was leaning behind Lauren chatting to Eden and saying 'Ellie's just here for the limelight, she's just doing this to get attention'.

"And I actually finally lost it and you saw me lose my cool finally and I called her a f****** b**** and it was 2:30 in the morning, I was tired, it was exhausting and I snapped."

MAFS Australia’s Ellie lashes out at Lauren

The bride went on to make it crystal clear what happened that night, as well as disclosing her motivation behind swearing at Sara, saying: "I actually swore at Sara because she was being so rude and you know what i was so over it because I had no beef with Sara but yet she was still coming for me.

"I never swore at Lauren and I never would swear at Lauren because she was really lovely to me at the dinner party and you know, we had a great time. Like her, Jono and I at one point were all laughing."

Fans saw Ellie and Jonathan laughing at the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Nine

Similarly fans were confused when Cassandra Allen, 29, confronted Sara Mesa, 29, during the final commitment ceremony. Viewers watched as Cass called the bride the "nastiest person" and branded her "fake", despite the pair rarely interacting on the show.

However it appears that more went down behind-the-scenes, with Jono revealing the ladies had a massive fallout which was cut.

Speaking on the Sit With Us podcast, Jono referenced an unaired moment, stating: "So that episode, watching it all back I was like 'I cannot wait for this episode' because Cass destroyed Sara. She just sat across the table from her, calm as a cucumber and just tore shreds through her about being pretty much the worst person she's ever met."

Sara clashed with Cassandra during the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Nine

The TV star continued: "Sara was going off and Tim took her out the back, like out to the cocktail room, and then I walked out just to get them both a drink and yeah I heard Sara said that she called Cass a C-word.

"Then I sort of went back in and everyone's like 'what are they going on about?' and I was like 'Sara's just upset' and they were like 'what did she say?' and I'm like 'ah nothing' and everyone was like 'come on she's p***** at Cass.'"

Jono then went on to reveal that he saw Tim confront Sara on her comments, stating: "Tim was like 'you can't say that' when she said it, then she backed it up 'but she is a c***'. But they cut it all."