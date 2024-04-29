Here's everything that happened at the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion

The MAFS Australia reunion proved to be some of the most dramatic TV of the year. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

The Married At First Sight Australia reunion delivered some serious drama, from Jono and Ellie going public with their relationship to Lucinda and Timothy's romantic reunion.

MAFS Australia 2024 has been one of the most explosive and entertaining series of all time, and the reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony ensured the show ended with a bang.

In the two-part special, we watched as Lauren was blindsided by Ellie and Jono's relationship, Tori and Jack stormed out of filming and Tim and Sara's screaming-matches returned to our screens - and it was TV gold.

We also got to see our favourites Lucinda and Timothy reunite and give us hope that they could get back together in the future. Of course, so much of this has changed since the reunion was filmed - with couples splitting, falling out and throwing shade in more recent months.

But for now, let's take a look at everything that happened at the reunion dinner party and reunion.

Jono and Ellie did not hold back at the MAFS reunion, despite being in the room with their exes. Picture: Channel Nine

Jono and Ellie show up together

After repeatedly telling Lauren, the experts and his fellow MAFS participants that there was nothing going on between himself and Ellie, Jonathan and the bride walked into the reunion dinner party hand-in-hand as they debuted their relationship to the group.

During the reunion, Jono and Ellie revealed that they reconnected after final vows - where the groom split from former wife Lauren - and are now happily together, a pretty big update they chose to keep private from the rest of the group.

And while many viewers might have thought some of the cast were onto Jono and Ellie after the series finished filming, their reactions when the new couple walked into the cocktail party proved that they were all in the dark - especially Lauren.

The experts were just as shocked as the brides and grooms at the couple's entrance, with Mel Schilling commenting: "He lied to all of us… to the group as well."

While Jono and Ellie took the time to greet a lot of the surprised group and explain their situation, neither of them said hello to Lauren - and Ellie even appeared to blank Jono's ex when she attempted to start a conversation.

When asked by the producers whether he thinks he should have told Lauren ahead of the reunion about him and Ellie, Jono told the cameras: "She has no right to be upset. If she is, I don't really give a f**k. Ellie is a beautiful and lovely human, and Lauren is the opposite of that."

Just to add insult to injury, Jono added: "It was worth crawling through hell on broken glass to end up with this beautiful woman."

At the reunion commitment ceremony, the experts did a great job at holding Jono accountable for his relationship with Ellie and his treatment of Lauren at the dinner party the night before.

Lauren had no idea Ellie and Jono were together, and was left shocked when they entered the reunion together. Picture: Channel Nine

Jade and Ridge share plans to move in together

Jade and Ridge spent most of the reunion watching the drama unfold across the table after revealing they are still going strong - and have confessed their love for one another following the end of the experiment.

That's wasn't all, however, as Ridge revealed he will soon be moving to the Gold Coast to live with Jade and her daughter.

Jono exposes Tim's comments about final vows - and Sara kicks off

While Sara and Tim showed up to the reunion looking very happy in their relationship, it was at the dinner party that Jono decided to throw a spanner in the works.

As he attempted to deflect from his own situation, Jono revealed to Sara and the rest of the group that Tim considered dumping his bride at final vows.

"I heard Tim say he felt like he was rushed at Final Vows, and if he did have that time he would have made a different decision," Jono revealed at the table, leaving Sara furious.

Tim attempted to explain the comment away, telling Sara: "I didn't say I would have made a different decision I said I potentially could have." We're not sure how much better that is...

Sara was left in tears by the revelation and stormed out of the dinner party before accusing Tim of "blindsiding" her with this information.

Sara was left furious when she found out that Tim almost dumped her at final vows. Picture: Channel Nine

Jack and Tori storm out of commitment ceremony

Jack and Tori did not look too excited to watch their relationship back at the reunion commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

At the dinner party, Jack and Tori took a backseat to the Jono, Ellie and Lauren drama, which must have made a nice change for the couple.

However, it was at the reunion commitment ceremony that the couple felt the heat as the experts quizzed their relationship before making them watch back their highlights (and lowlights) of the experiment.

After cringing her way through the footage, Tori tells the experts: "The best time I've had with Jack is when we've been away from this," before stating that she wanted to leave.

The pair got up and left the commitment ceremony, and did not return as they bid a final and bitter farewell to the experiment.

Lucinda and Timothy hint at future romance

Lucinda and Timothy looked ecstatic to be reunited, with the bride admitting to the cameras that she and her ex-husband speak on the phone weekly.

At the reunion commitment ceremony, the couple left viewers hopeful they could get back together after reflecting on their time in the experiment.

Lucinda and Timothy returned to the sofa for the reunion commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

"I see Tim… the pain and the struggle and deep loss," Lucinda said on the sofa: "What I love about Tim is he just makes the world smile and laugh around him, despite all of his loss. I respect that so much."

When Tim was asked by expert Mel whether there was any hope for their relationship, he responded by saying "for sure, yep," before adding: "I always said it wasn't the ending of something, but the beginning of something."

Cassandra and Sara's feud kicks off

Just when we thought there couldn't be more surprises from the MAFS reunion, Sara and Cassandra decided to reveal their on-going feud with an outburst at the commitment ceremony.

Cass expressed her honest opinion of Sara as she said: "She just lies. Everything out of her mouth is a lie, she lies to make herself look better. There's nothing honest about her."

And she didn't stop there, she added: "You're actually the nastiest person. You are not real, you are not authentic, you are the worst."

As it turns out, Cassandra and Sara had an ongoing feud throughout the experiment, but it was cut from the final edit.

Richard, Andrea and other couples 'cut' from episode

While the reunion commitment ceremony saw many of the couples take to the sofa to speak about their relationships (or lack of) since the experiment ended, many fans were left confused as many of the participants didn't get a look-back at their journey or even a mention.

Richard and Andrea, for example, are believed to have recorded their own sofa-segment of the episode where they discussed their time on the show, but it was later cut from the final edit.

In an interview on Yahoo! Australia's podcast Behind The Edit, Richard revealed: "We were filmed that night. They filmed six couples but only five went to air, we didn’t go to air."

When asked what viewers missed, Richard said: "They missed the six minute highlight reel of our relationship. Why it didn’t go to air I have no idea, I think you might want to ask Andie that question. Maybe she has an answer to that."

Cassandra was not shy in letting Sara know how she really feels about her. Picture: Channel Nine

Jayden and Eden reveal plans for the future

Jayden and Eden looked as smitten as can be as they made their way into the dinner party and the commitment ceremony, having stayed together since finishing the experiment.

The pair revealed that as they already live close on the Gold Coast, they are spending time together and talking about what the future holds for them. The answer? Lots of dogs!