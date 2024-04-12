MAFS Australia's Richard defends his explicit comments about intimacy with Andrea

12 April 2024, 17:15

Richard and Andrea caused a stir on MAFS Australia
Richard and Andrea caused a stir on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia's Richard has opened up about his divisive comments regarding his wife Andrea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Richard Sauerman, 62, has defended his controversial comments regarding his and Andrea Thompson's private life, after causing a stir on social media.

The groom offended his wife, and some viewers, after he made explicit remarks about his and Andrea's intimacy during an awkward commitment ceremony.

Now Richard has come forward to discuss why he made those statements and reveal why he doesn't feel apologetic for making them.

In an interview with Yahoo! Australia's podcast Behind The Edit, the motivational speaker spoke about his thought process behind revealing those intimate details.

Richard and Andrea split before the MAFS Australia reunion
Richard and Andrea split before the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Nine

Richard stated: "I normally wouldn’t say under the spotlight we s***** and we f***** and we had a great week. I don’t go round talking about my sex life like that to anybody, it’s a show man, it’s intimacy week.

"It’s MAFS, like what do you mean, let’s go with it and have a bit of fun. It was intimacy week. This was the context in which I said this, it wasn’t just out of the blue as if I’m with a group of friends."

Watch Richard and Andrea argue on MAFS Australia here:

Richard and Andrea argue on MAFS Australia

These words come after Channel 4 cut parts of Richard's statement and heavily bleeped out his less explicit comments when the episode aired in the UK.

This was due to the show starting at 7:30pm on E4, which is before the watershed, meaning some parts of the series have to be edited out.

At the time Andrea was not best pleased by her husband's words, telling the MAFS experts: "The way Richie spoke about us and the words he used, I think that really affected me emotionally."

The 51-year-old added that she "felt disrespected" and that her "bubble burst."

Richard has defended his comments
Richard has defended his comments. Picture: Nine

Despite defending his comments, viewers were not convinced by Richard and Andrea's relationship, with fans taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their marriage.

One user wrote: "FREE ANDREA FROM THE SHACKLES THAT IS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH RICHARD!!!!!!!"

Another added: "Richard and Andrea's romance is dead and buried, thanks to Richard."

With a third stating: "Richard and Andy are over. The communication between them is dreadful. He is super sensitive and needs consent assurance. She takes a lot of things to heart and just shuts down. Its a mess."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

We love seeing Lucinda and Timothy back together!

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy back together as they reunite for special occasion

MAFS Australia star Richard has stated why he and Andrea were cut from the reunion

MAFS Australia's Richard reveals why he and Andrea were cut from reunion episode

Richard has spoken about the experiment for the first time since MAFS finished

MAFS Australia's Richard accuses Andrea of leaking private conversation about getting back together

MAFS Australia's John has revealed whether Lucinda will be a new expert

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken reveals whether Lucinda is joining the panel next year

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?