MAFS Australia viewers fear for Richard and Andrea's relationship following explosive argument

Is it all over for Andrea and Richard? Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Richard and Andrea were one of the strongest couples on Married At First Sight, but their relationship has hit a new low following the pair's biggest argument yet.

Married At First Sight Australia viewers have shared their concerns for Richard and Andrea's relationship after the couple found themselves in an explosive argument and an even more dramatic confrontation at the latest dinner party.

Andrea and Richard started the experiment as one of the strongest couples, however, their relationship turned sour after the groom made ax explicit confession about their sex life during a commitment ceremony.

Since then, the couple have struggled to reconnect and get back on track, and while Andrea says the issue is around communication, Richard is certain the problems stem from her trauma from ex-boyfriends.

The couple's frustrations came to a climax this week before the dinner party where Andrea attempted to communicate with Richard why her walls had gone up. But instead of resolving things, the pair ended up in a huge argument.

Fans are worried for the couple after their explosive argument made for uncomfortable MAFS viewing. Picture: Channel Nine

Richard told Andrea: "You ruined what we had Andy," before adding: "You're gaslighting me," to which Andrea threw her book on the table and shouted at him: "You're driving me crazy!"

As the argument turned personal, Andrea told Richard she has "never been as not into him" as she was at that moment. And while Richard continued to state that he wasn't like her ex-partner, she retorted: "You're worse!"

The fight ended with Richard telling his wife: "Good luck to you Andy. I hope you find the man that you want because it ain't going to be me."

Andrea snapped at Richard at the dinner party after he said the issue in their relationship was her 'trauma' from past relationships. Picture: Channel Nine

The couple arrived at the dinner party separately after the confrontation, but were forced to speak about their issues when their co-stars quizzed them on their relation ship.

Richard remained adamant that the reason for his and Andrea's issues was that she "isn't over the trauma of her past partners," causing the bride to reach boiling point and slam the table in anger as she declared he wasn't listening to her.

It appears that while they're in a bad place, Richard still holds a flame for Andrea, telling the group: "I just want the relationship back the way it was because I adore her. I still have very strong feelings for you."

Andrea declared she did not want to fight with him anymore, and the pair could be seen holding hands.

Richard told Andrea she had been 'gaslighting' him as their argument turned personal. Picture: Channel Nine

However, in the preview for the most recent commitment ceremony, expert John Aiken can be seen telling Richard that he looks "broken" before he can be seen breaking down in tears.

Is this the end for Richard and Andrea? The commitment ceremony couldn't come sooner!