MAFS Australia's Collins breaks silence over behaviour on show after he's branded 'fake'

Married At First Sight's Collins has left viewers confused. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight star Collins has spoken out after being called out by expert John Aiken at the first commitment ceremony.

MAFS Australia's Collins has reacted to his first commitment ceremony with wife Natalie after viewers called out his "confusing" behaviour.

Collins wed Natalie on Married At First Sight Australia season 11 and while the pair appeared to be happy with their matches, the relationship quickly goes from bad to worse.

At the first commitment ceremony, Collins was questioned by expert John Aiken, who questioned what he had done to show Natalie he cared about her and making their relationship work - and he didn't have much to say.

Now the groom has shared a reaction to watching himself on MAFS, posting a picture on his Instagram page with the caption: "Maaaan, I kinda suck....a lot #MAFS."

Collins is accused of 'acting' and being 'fake' during his time on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Collins' reasons for being on MAFS Australia were first questioned at the first dinner party where - when Natalie announced she was leaving the experiment - he appeared more upset about having to leave the show and go back to work than losing his new wife.

People's perceptions of Collins only got worse when he and Natalie got to the commitment ceremony sofa, with one commenting: "This man has said so many words and never actually said anything that makes sense."

Another wrote: "Collins should NEVER have been cast on this show. Whoever chose him should be on performance management for hiring a clown," while a third said: "My jaw was dropped the whole time. Never seen such BS come out of someone’s mouth for so long in my life and he wasn’t even remotely convincing. 😂😂."

Natalie eventually calls Collins out for his 'fake' behaviour on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

People have branded him "fake" and "the worst actor" in Married At First Sight history, however, he has since cleared up that he is not an actor planted in the series by the show.

He told the Daily Mail Australia in an interview: "I do come across dismissive, fake, an actor. All those things.

"It's tough because I can't sit here and say, 'nah, I was real'. I definitely was but, what's on the screen, I can't fault what they're saying."