Are MAFS Australia's Collins and Natalie still together?

MAFS Australia couple Collins and Natalie. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight Australia couple Collins and Natalie still together? Here is everything we know.

Married At First Sight Australia has a new cast set to cause explosive drama and bring the entertainment.

One couple, 32-year-old physiotherapist Natalie Parham and 28-year-old executive assistant Collins Christian, were matched together by experts Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49.

When the two met it seemed that they were pretty similar, however towards the end of the wedding it became clear that relations between the pair may not be as rosy as previously hoped.

Warning, this article contains spoilers.

Married At First Sight Australia Natalie and Collins were wed. Picture: Nine

Collins and Natalie's wedding

Things started well when Collins and Natalie said 'I do'. The pair were giggling like school children when they first met and it looked like the two were on their way to developing a strong bond.

But things started to go downhill with Natalie gifted Collins a magnetic necklace which connected to her own one.

Natalie and Collins wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Collins and Natalie's honeymoon

The pair decided to give their relationship a chance and headed on their honeymoon together.

After building a 'pillow wall' between the two of them, Collins isn't sure whether he wants to be intimate with his new wife, and things only get worse when they newlyweds head on a four-wheel driving experience.

Natalie is feeling so uncomfortable she ends up pulling the car over and calling the date over.

Collins and Natalie's honeymoon doesn't go well on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Tensions rise at the first dinner party for Collins and Natalie

With things continuing to disintegrate between Collins and Natalie, the two try to put on a united front at the first dinner party.

However it soon becomes clear things between the couple are at an all time low, leading Natalie to break down in tears and reveal she was going to leave the experiment.

An agitated Collins then huffed: "It didn't even begin and my MAFS journey is over."

Collins and Natalie have a difficult journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Collins and Natalie leave MAFS Australia

After the pair depart the dinner party, Collins attempts to reconcile with Natalie, however this goes down like a led balloon.

The groom tells his wife: "Every moment I see you I am happy ﻿because that's what I'm here for." However Natalie isn't buying what he's selling and simply replies: "This feels like an Oscar's performance." Ouch!

As you can imagine this is the end of their relationship and the pair leave the experiment.

Natalie was left in tears on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What have Natalie and Collins said about each other?

Since leaving MAFS Australia Natalie and Collins appear to no longer be on speaking terms and Natalie has even been pictured growing closer to another MAFS groom...

