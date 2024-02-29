Are MAFS Australia's Ben and Ellie still together?

Ben and Ellie star on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/@walters_tours/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about Ellie and Ben's relationship on Married At First Sight so far, as well as whether they are still together.

Married At First Sight Australia has returned for an eleventh series which is set to be more dramatic than ever.

With so many new cast members, Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 59, have chosen to match 32-year-old nurse Ellie Dix with 39-year-old tour guide and podcast host Ben Waters.

Despite family concerns that Ben isn't being genuine, Ellie was keen to explore her connection with her new husband, but will the two be able to squash their differences or are their troubles only just starting? We can't wait to see how their marriage plays out!

Warning, this article contains spoilers...

Ben and Ellie tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Ellie and Ben still together?

It is currently unknown if Ellie and Ben are still in a relationship as Married At First Sight Australia is still airing.

As per the rules of the show, the couples are unable to confirm or deny whether they are in a relationship until their final episodes have been shown.

MAFS Australia couple Ben and Ellie have had a difficult journey. Picture: Nine

Ellie and Ben's wedding day

Things start off well for Ben and Ellie on MAFS Australia as the pair found a connection on their wedding day.

However Ben took a grilling from Ellie's cousin who believes he isn't on the show for genuine reasons. Despite these concerns from her family, Ellie is keen to explore her marriage with Ben.

Ellie and Ben connected on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Ellie and Ben's Alignment of Values task

Tension begins to rise between the couple after the Alignment of Values task goes wrong.

The pair were asked to take 12 topics and rank them in terms of importance. Before the challenge began Ellie recalled how important being a mother is to her, confessing: "From what I recall Ben saying, he said he's 39 and really looking to settle down and start and family and I'm very much at that stage as well."

But things don't go according to plan when Ben rates 'Good Conversation', 'Healthy Lifestyle' and 'Financial Stability' as his top three topics, with 'Family Orientated' and 'Wants Children' lower down. This makes Ellie feel uneasy as 'Family Orientated' and 'Wants Children' were higher up on her list.

Commenting on Ellie's feelings, Ben says: "Kids are very important for females, I understand."

Ben and Ellie's relationship hasn't been smooth sailing. Picture: Nine

Ellie and Ben's Intimacy Week

The couple's relationship took a further dip when Ben apparently mocked Ellie during their 'romantic' dinner.

Speaking to the camera, Ellie explained: "Ben and I decided to go out for dinner and we were chatting about our expectations after the show.

"Then he asked me if I think he is here for the right reasons or if he is here trying to promote a podcast. And I said 'yeah I think you are here for the right reasons' and he actually mocked me and it was really high pitch."

Ellie and Ben have had an interesting time on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Ellie and Ben's Commitment Ceremony

With their rocky journey continuing, Ben and Ellie's relationship is at an all-time low when Ellie votes to leave the experiment.

Unfortunately for her, Ben chooses to stay, meaning the couple must remain together for another week.

Ben and Ellie are a couple on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

As the show is still airing, it is currently unknown what happens between Ellie and Ben. However since filming ended, Ellie has been pictured getting cosy with fellow MAFS castmate Jonathan McCullough, 39.

