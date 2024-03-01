Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@richard_sauerman/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about Richard and Andrea's relationship on Married At First Sight so far, as well as whether they are still together.

Married At First Sight Australia has brought drama and romance back to our screens for an incredible eleventh season.

MAFS experts Mel Schilling, 52, John Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, have tried their best to match couples based on compatibility.

One of the pairings this year is 62-year-old motivational speaker Richard Sauerman and 51-year-old photographer Andrea Thompson. As the oldest Married At First Sight couple ever, will Andrea and Richard be able to make it through the experiment together? Or will they fail to make it to the Final Vows?

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together? Here is everything you need to know.

Warning, this article contains spoilers.

Richard and Andrea tied the knot on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Richard and Andrea still together?

It is currently unknown if Andrea and Richard from MAFS Australia are still together. As the show is still airing, the participants are unable to discuss their relationship status until their final episodes have aired.

However, Richard was recently pictured on a night out talking to multiple women, despite still being with Andrea on the show. The pair still follow each other on Instagram, so it could be possible they are still in a relationship.

Richard and Andrea were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Richard and Andrea's wedding day

Not to be outshined, Richard rocked up to his MAFS Australia wedding in leathers and driving a motorbike. Luckily his bride Andrea seems pretty laid back and the pair quickly bonded over their love of coffee and cricket.

Their chemistry was palpable and viewers could sense a connection building between the two.

Richard turned up to his wedding on a motorbike. Picture: Nine

Richard and Andrea's honeymoon

The pair took their relationship to the next level on their honeymoon, with Richard confessing he had a 'spontaneous combustion'.

When asked by producers what happened between him and Andrea, Richard said: "This morning was... how would you describe it? Spontaneous combustion?

"It wasn't discussed, planned... it just happened. My feelings are definitely growing stronger and stronger."

Richard and Andrea grew closer on their honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Richard and Andrea's Photo Ranking challenge

When asked to rate the other brides in order of attractiveness, Richard places Andrea in third place.

This left Andrea deflated, saying: "Everyone wishes their partner would put them first and only have eyes for them. It hurt a lot and I don't know how to come back from that."

However Richard was completely oblivious to her feelings and says: "She could've taken it the wrong way but she didn't. In fact she was ﻿quite flattered to be ranked third with some of the other girls."

The Photo Ranking task caused problems in their relationship. Picture: Nine

Richard's Commitment Ceremony confession

Throughout the experiment Richard and Andrea seemed to be getting along, however things took a turn when Richard shared a bit too much information about their intimate moments during the second Commitment Ceremony.

Feeling taken aback, Andrea told Richard and his daughter Roxy: "Roxy, it's your dad and it's awkward but the second commitment ceremony, your dad said some very inappropriate things. He was very open with sharing our intimacy and the way he said some things, I just went - I felt disrespected.

"So I've put a bit of a block in, put up a wall a little bit, but I want to not have that up and I was working on trying to pull it down. I'm here, I'm trying and Richie was cold to me and saying I wasn't trying, and I was going out of my brain like 'I am!'"

However the pair decided to move on from the situation and try to repair their relationship.

