What days is MAFS Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married At First Sight TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

What nights is MAFS Australia on TV and why is it not on Friday, Saturday and Sunday? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has kicked off with a bang as the brand new brides and grooms take part in season eleven.

So far we've already seen plenty of drama as MAFS experts Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, try to help the couples build their connection. Some pairings like Jayden Eynaud, 26, and Eden Harper, 28, found a spark instantly, however the same can't be said for newlyweds Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, who struggled to find chemistry in their partnership.

MAFS Australia has continued to raise the bar of how many arguments you can have at one dinner table and we can't wait to see many more shocking moments in the future.

What days is MAFS Australia on? Here are all the answers.

MAFS Australia has started. Picture: Nine

What days is MAFS Australia on?

MAFS Australia airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The show is not on television on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

This is similar to the MAFS UK series which also aired on the same days.

What nights is MAFS Australia on?

Married At First Sight Australia is on TV on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7:30pm on E4.

Read more: Are MAFS Australia's Ben and Ellie still together?

Read more: MAFS Australia groom Timothy's heartbreaking family loss explained

MAFS Australia experts Mel Schiling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla. Picture: Nine

Why is MAFS Australia not on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night?

It is unclear why MAFS Australia is not on TV on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the show will air four times a week.

Read more: Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Read more: Are MAFS Australia's Cassandra and Tristan still together?

Read more: MAFS Australia 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed