Are MAFS Australia's Cassandra and Tristan still together?

Here's what we know about Tristan and Cassandra's relationship so far. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Cassandra and Tristan's journey on Married At First Sight Australia and whether they are still together now.

MAFS Australia's Cassandra, a 29-year-old administration officer from Queensland, and Tristan, a 30-year-old event manager from New South Wales, were left smitten with one another when they met for the first time on their wedding day.

Despite feeling an instant connection, the pair have hit some speed bumps during their time in the experiment, with Tristan's struggles with affection and intimacy being one of the main causes.

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 is still airing down under which means we don't know for sure which of the couples are still together - including the adorable Cass and Tristan.

However, clues from social media and their time on MAFS so far may help us work it out! Warning, this article contains spoilers.

Married At First Sight Australia's Cassandra and Tristan were head-over-heels when they first met one another. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Cassandra and Tristan still together?

Over in Australia, Married At First Sight couple Cassandra and Tristan are still in the experiment despite a rocky week which ended with the groom voting to 'leave'.

As far as the couple's relationship status goes now, we won't know for sure if they are still together until the series comes to an end, with the cast being sworn to secrecy to help keep the mystery alive.

At the moment, Cassandra and Tristan do not follow each other on Instagram, which isn't a great sign as most of the couples on the show do. They have both, however, been sharing pictures from the highlights of their time on MAFS on social media and tagging one another.

When their wedding day aired over in Australia, Cassandra shared a picture of them at the alter which she captioned with: "Funny, kind, great personality and already sharing his food with me, which tells me he’s also smart ☺️ Here’s to us and the experiment🥂 #MAFS."

Here's a look at Cassandra and Tristan's time on Married At First Sight so far:

Cassandra and Tristan's wedding day

On Cassandra and Tristan's wedding day, the couple were immediately smitten with one another, despite the groom being visibly nervous at meeting his new wife.

Tristan was over-the-moon with his match, and Cassandra the same with hers - and the reception was even more of a success as the groom made an effort to meet the bride's family.

Cassandra said she felt like she was going into the experiment with "a terrific person", while Tristan told the cameras: "I'm glad I got matched with someone like her."

Cassandra and Tristan's honeymoon

Tristan made sure he was stepping into marriage with the right attitude, picking up some flowers and treats for Cassandra as it was her 30th birthday the day after their wedding.

The pair took off to South Australia on their honeymoon, where they grew closer before Tristan asked Cassandra if they could have a kiss.

Married At First Sight's Tristan has been open about his struggles with affection and intimacy. Picture: Channel Nine

Tristan opens up to Cassandra

After moving into their apartment together, Cassandra and Tristan took part in honesty week where the groom opened up about something he has struggled with throughout most of his life, and why he hasn't been very affectionate with his wife.

Through the letter-writing task, Tristan explained to Cassandra that he has previously struggled with his weight, and that this has impacted his confidence to make the first move with a woman.

"Meeting girls is very hard, for a long time I thought the only way a girl would like me is if I had a six pack," he explained: "When I would approach them or ask them out they would reject me and also laugh and make fun of me."

He added: "There has been a lot of times during the experiment when I have wanted to lean over and kiss you, the thought that you are not attracted to me scares me, this is why I haven't tried to kiss you."

Cassandra was touched that he opened up to her and happy to finally understand why he struggles to be affectionate.

Tristan and Cassandra hit the rocks

When intimacy week rolls around on Married At First Sight, Tristan and Cassandra hit a low in their marriage as the pair struggle to become more romantic.

When Alessandra Rampolla stepped in for a one-to-one session with the couple, things appeared to improve - for a short time at least.

However, while attending a late wedding in the experiment, Tristan and Cassandra's relationship took a turn for the worse as they argued over the lack of effort being made to make their relationship romantic.

Cassandra was left heartbroken when Tristan voted to leave Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Tristan chooses to leave experiment

Despite John Aiken stepping in to help the couple work out their differences, Tristan's vote to leave the experiment at a commitment ceremony left Cassandra in tears.

The bride, on the other hand, voted to stay in the experiment and after some advice from the experts, the pair decided to continue on the journey, with Tristan asking for "another shot".

Later, Tristan shares his regrets over writing "leave" at the commitment ceremony and explains to his wife that he "got in his head" over their romance.