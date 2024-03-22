Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one! Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

From which of the Married At First Sight couples arrive to the reunion together to the drama and arguments that go down at the dinner party, here's what we know so far about the upcoming reunion episode.

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 is drawing to a close, with final vows revealing to us whether Jayden and Eden, Tim and Sara, Jonathan and Lauren and Lucinda and Timothy decide to take their relationship to the next level.

Following the final vows, all cast members from MAFS 2024 will come back together for a reunion, where they enjoy a dinner party as well as some time catching up with the experts on the commitment ceremony couch.

While the air date for the reunion is still to be confirmed, reports of the drama that went down while filming appears to tease one of the most explosive yet.

Here's a breakdown of everything we know about the MAFS Australia reunion, including Jono and Ellie going public with their relationship and Jayden and Eden being exposed to the group.

Will Jack and Lauren go head-to-head again at the reunion dinner party? Picture: Channel Nine

Couples confirm romances by arriving together

While the relationship statuses of the Married At First Sight Australia cast is meant to be kept a secret until the end of final vows, pictures snapped of the brides and grooms arriving at filming appears to confirm some romances.

Jack and Tori as well as Sara and Tim were pictured arriving at the reunion together, while spouses-turned-friends Cassandra and Tristan were also seen attending the dinner party together.

Sara and Tim are one of the couples who arrive at the reunion still in a relationship. Picture: Sara Messy / Instagram

Jayden and Eden, while not pictured, are expected to attend together with their relationship still going strong to this day.

While Sara and Tim were pictured arriving hand-in-hand, reports are that the pair have now split-up, with the groom recently being pictured with his "new girlfriend".

Jono and Ellie arrive together

According to reports, Lauren and Ben's exes confirm their romance at the reunion by walking into the dinner party hand-in-hand.

Jono and Ellie's cheating scandal is due to unfold in the final episodes of MAFS, where it comes out that the groom has been texting the other bride behind Lauren's back since she voted to leave Ben.

We know they're still together at the moment, as they were recently pictured on two occasions; firstly kissing on the beach and secondly going for a romantic walk together.

Ellie and Jonathan reportedly walk into the reunion dinner party hand-in-hand. Picture: Channel Nine

Jayden and Eden are exposed

According to So Dramatic!, the attention turns on Jayden and Eden at the reunion where their edit makes their fellow participants question how honest they had been with them during the experiment.

A unnamed MAFS star told the publication: “When we saw their edit played back at the reunion, we got to see what had really been going on behind closed doors, and there was actually a lot.

“They had huge problems, but they just never opened up about it on their couch sessions or to anyone else.”

Jayden and Eden are reportedly exposed for hiding the issues in their relationship. Picture: Channel Nine

It is also revealed that Eden lied about how Jayden found out about Sara spending time with her ex-boyfriend. And who revealed this? Jayden. It has been said that he "threw Eden under the bus".

Earlier in the show, when she and her husband confronted Sara about her lie, Eden said that Jayden had accidentally seen the texts - when really she just told him.

“Jayden admits that Eden made up the fake story that Jayden saw it on her phone when he walked past, and that’s how he found out,” one participant from the show revealed: “It was a total lie to cover her a**.”

Lauren's post-filming Bali fling

Lauren also becomes a talking point at the reunion after her post-filming fling is exposed. Picture: Channel Nine

Another talking point around the reunion is Lauren's post-filming fling with a guy in Bali following her split from Jono.

Talking to the same publication, sources close to Lauren said that the situation has been “completely blown out of proportion," before adding: "It was just a holiday fling before the show and a bit of fun as one does in Bali."