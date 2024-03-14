MAFS Australia's Tim pictured kissing 'new girlfriend' after split with Sara

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia groom Tim appears to have confirmed the outcome of his relationship with Sara as he is pictured with 'new girlfriend' Barbara.

Tim, a 31-year-old business owner and nutritionist Sara, also 31, were matched on MAFS season 11 by the experts, and while their relationship had some good times, the pair also had explosive arguments and serious issues throughout the experiment.

Now, while Tim may have found happiness with Brazilian architect Barbara, he has since had to deny claims he was in contact with this woman during the his time on MAFS when he was in a relationship with Sara.

According to reports, Barbara is an ex-girlfriend of Tim's who he dated before Married At First Sight, a romance he said did not start again until he split from wife Sara.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, Tim denied the claims saying: "No I wasn't seeing anyone through the experiment. I was literally locked in, dialled in, trying to make our relationship work."

He added: "I don't know why, if she's [Sara] bringing that up... she's trying to throw heat on my end to try and distract, maybe, from whatever going on in her ballpark."

In pictures obtained by the publication, the pair could be seen hugging as they picked up some food and drinks in February 2024, however, in another set of pictures, obtained by Yahoo, the pair can be seen getting much closer, kissing in the street.

The claims that Tim has been in contact with his ex-girlfriend during his time on MAFS were first revealed on the Kyle and Jackie O show, where the host said: "I don't know if this is true, but multiple people I know up in Queensland have said that this Tim has been rooting this Brazilian the entire time, all through the MAFS, all through the filming."

But after clearing things up amid the cheating claims, Tim reflected on his marriage to Sara, calling it "up and down" and "toxic" at points.

"We were trying our best to be in a relationship. The whole experience is very intense anyway... it was definitely wasn't comfortable for me," Tim said: "I think her bailing on the dates was more of a catalyst for the other things that were going on behind the scenes."

He referenced the issues in their relationship, including that fact that he felt he was often "spoken over" and "talked down to," adding: "My feelings and my opinions were just being thrown back in my face and it just felt like nothing I had to say was valid."