Which MAFS NZ couples are still together? The success stories revealed

There are a couple of MAFS NZ couples still together. Picture: Twitter/@Married_NZ

By Hope Wilson

As MAFS NZ makes its triumphant return, are any of the couples still together? Here are all the answers you need.

MAFS NZ is returning after a five year hiatus with a brand new cast and experts, but hopefully still the same amount of juicy drama.

Following the success of MAFS Australia and MAFS UK in the past year, bosses are hoping that the New Zealand version of the show will be just as exciting as their counterparts.

While MAFS NZ initially aired between 2017-2019, the show created 18 couples who they believed were the perfect match. Now with the season four starting, fans have been wondering if any of the MAFS NZ cast are still in a relationship.

Which Married At First Sight NZ couples are still together? Here is everything you need to know about the successful partnerships.

MAFS NZ is back for another season. Picture: Three

MAFS NZ couples still together

Carmen and Jimmy

Jimmy received heat on social media whilst on MAFS NZ. Pictured with Carmen. Picture: Channel 4

Despite their rocky journey on MAFS NZ season three in 2019, Carmen Stimpson, 30, and Jimmy Hardy, 34, have put all the drama behind them and are still in a relationship.

The couple caused a stir on the show after Jimmy was accused of using derogatory slurs whilst filming. This led to an outcry amongst viewers, with many taking issue with the groom's words. However Carmen and Jimmy remained in a relationship and left the experiment as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Since exiting the experiment the MAFS pairing have continued to develop their relationship and are the only series three couple to still be together.

The lovebirds recently announced they were expecting their first child together, with Carmen posting: "SURPRISE!!! 3 x peas, 1 x pod 🥹🫛 Can't believe we are pretty much half way, we can’t wait to meet you baby GIRLYYYY 💜💜"

Angel and Brett

MAFS NZ couple Angel and Brett are still together. Picture: Twitter/@Married_NZ

MAFS NZ season one alum Angel Star-Heron, 33, and Brett Renall, 39, are another pairing who have weathered the media storm and remain together.

The couple quickly became fan-favourites, with many viewers praising them for their instant connection and fun approach to the show.

Following their time in the experiment, Angel and Brett have bought a farm and welcomed a daughter Vienna in 2022. The pair often share sweet moments with their child on Instagram as well as giving fans an insight into their family life.

Despite MAFS NZ creating 18 couples, Carmen and Jimmy and Angel and Brett are the only pairings who are still in a relationship.

This may be due to the various scandals which have plagued the show. During it's short run, MAFS NZ had to edit our one of the grooms due to domestic violence accusations made against him, as well as confronting a bride who was actually married whilst on taking part in the series.