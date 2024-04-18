Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

MAFS Australia cast 2024. Picture: Instagram/@jack_dunkley/@andreathompson_andie/@lucindaslight

By Hope Wilson

What happened to the brides and grooms of MAFS Australia season 11? Here is everything they've been up to since the show ended.

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 has sadly come to an end after weeks of fiery arguments, cheating scandals and couple-swapping.

This year's cast saw colourful characters like Lucinda, Collins, Natalie, Ash and Madeleine spice up the experiment, while we were all rooting for couples like Jayden and Eden, Andrea and Richard, Ridge and Jade, Sara and Tim, and Cassandra and Tristan to make it to the end.

But it wouldn't be MAFS Australia without a bit of drama and luckily for us that was in abundance in the 2024 series. From Jack and Tori clashing with pretty much everyone (especially Timothy), to Lauren confronting Ellie and Jonathan on their affair, to Michael accusing Stephen of 'flirting' with their hairdresser, and Ben crafting a list of things he 'disliked' about his wife- there was something for everyone this season.

But what have the cast of MAFS Australia season 11 bene up to since the show finished? Here is everything you need to know.

The MAFS Australia 2024 cast. Picture: Nine

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

Lucinda Light

Everyone's favourite MAFS bride Lucinda Light, 42, brought positive energy and a sharp sense of humour to the experiment.

After her sad split with Timothy, fans were rooting for the unconventional couple to get back together after they give us a sliver of hope during the MAFS reunion. Since leaving the show the pair have reunited, but have confirmed they are only friends.

After the show ended, Lucinda has been growing her social media presence and at the time of writing, has over 430,000 followers. There were also rumours that she could be making a return to MAFS Australia as one of the experts. Sadly it doesn't look like the 42-year-old will be joining the panel any time soon, as she blamed public scrutiny as one of the reasons why she won't return.

In an interview with Triple M WA’s Robbie Von, the bride confessed: "MAFS comes with such criticism and commentary from the public. I just don’t think I want to put myself out on the public chopping block again."

But that doesn't mean Lucinda is resting on her laurels, the MAFS legend has since developed her website and created her own subscription service which offers "a nurturing space where Lu can prioritise your emotional well-being, relationships, and communication skills often overlooked in our busy lives." For $27, subscribers can received Zoom calls, newsletters, information on upcoming events and retreats, and discounts on merchandise.

As well as keeping in contact with Timothy, Lucinda has continued her friendships with Tristan, Cassandra, Andrea, Ellie and Jono.

Lucinda Light has gained a legion of fans online. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight

Timothy Smith

Timothy Smith, 51, had a rocky time on MAFS Australia after dealing with the tragic loss of his dad, just weeks before his wedding to Lucinda.

The groom was no stranger to confrontation, often clashing with Jack and Tori, whilst also calling Jayden and Eden 'fake' during some very dramatic dinner parties. Things hit a climax when Timothy reportedly heard Jack call him and Tristan 'whales' whilst they were lounging round the pool, leading to a heated argument between the two.

After weeks of ups and downs, Timothy and Lucinda called time on their relationship and left the experiment single. However just days after their exit was aired, it was revealed that Timothy was previously convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Timothy told A Current Affair: "I was a helicopter pilot in North America and did something really stupid and made a decision to fly marijuana across the Canadian border into the US and I got caught doing it." This came as a shock to viewers and MAFS producers alike, as the crew didn't know that he had previously spent time in jail.

However the 51-year-old has put his past behind him and is continuing to move on with his life. Since leaving the show Timothy has been rumoured to be dating fellow MAFS contestant Andrea, however he later came out to claim that they were 'friends for life'. He has continued to keep in contact with his fellow MAFS stars and grow his social media profile.

Timothy Smith had a wild ride on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@timcalwell

Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams

Arguably the most controversial couple of the experiment, Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, caused a humungous stir on the show, however they are one of the few couples that are still together since leaving the experiment.

Things didn't get off the best of starts for the pair, after Jack asked Tori to 'convince' him that she was the 'hottest' bride on the show, whilst also getting into a verbal altercation with Lauren during a very heated dinner party. After telling Jono to 'muzzle your woman', Jack was called out on his offensive comments by expert John Aiken, who branded his words 'disgusting'.

But that wasn't the end of the drama for the pair, as Jack continued to clash with pretty much everyone, calling his fellow castmates 'whales' and also 'flirting' with Jade behind Tori's back. He was also dogged by claims that he was in contact with his ex-girlfriend whilst on the show and was still living with his ex-fiancé at the time of filming. Plus who could forget their toe-curling homestays visit where Jack's friends went head-to-head with Tori.

Despite viewers believing they were 'fake', the couple decided to stay together during final vows and put on a united display at the reunion, storming out halfway through!

The pair have faced infidelity claims since leaving the show, however Jack and Tori have put the social media backlash behind them and have since moved in together. They have continued to document their relationship online and have spent time with their friends and family, whilst Jack may be working with fellow MAFS groom Harrison Boon in the future...

Jack and Tori are still in a relationship despite their difficulties on the show. Picture: Instagram/@jack_dunkley

Jayden Eynaud

Jayden Eynaud, 26, wasn't the first Eynaud to take part in MAFS Australia, as his brother Mitch was wed on the show in 2022.

Whilst Mitch's MAFS relationship didn't end well, Jayden was hoping to meet the woman of his dreams when he signed up. Viewers watched as sparks flew when the kickboxer met his bride, Eden Harper, 29, and their marriage started off positive.

Things took a turn when the couple disagreed on how to bring up Sara's cheating scandal, which eventually led to the demise of Eden and Sara's friendship. Things then went downhill again when Jayden failed to understand Eden's feelings during an intense dinner party, however the couple worked through their issues and chose to remain together at the end of the show.

Since filming ended the couple have announced their split, which sent shockwaves through the MAFS fandom. Jayden posted on his Instagram: "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day.

"However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son 🐶 You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast ❤️"

The groom has continued with his kickboxing career whilst spending time with his family and friends, including his brother Mitch.

Jayden Eynaud continues to post updates on social media. Picture: Instagram/@jaydeneynaud.kickboxer

Eden Harper

Eden Harper, 28, had a relatively smooth time on the show, despite her husband getting into various arguments with his fellow brides and grooms.

However things for the pair did take a turn when Jayden was pictured on a night out looking very cosy with Lauren, in a display which Eden deemed 'disrespectful'. It seems that after this event there was no going back for the cute couple, and the bride soon announced her split from Jayden.

Eden wrote: "Thank you for supporting us and for also wishing for the same fairytale that I had hoped for. When I made the decision at final vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with longterm intentions. Jayden & I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I’m truly grateful for.

"I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me. Whilst I’m disappointed, I will never regret the experiment, the people I met, the lessons I learnt and the growth this process has had on me."

The bride has continued to keep fans up-to-date with her life since leaving the show, enjoying traveling around Australia as well as spending quality time with her cuddly pooch Cub.

Eden Harper and Jayden Eynaud split shortly before the show ended. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix

In one of the biggest scandals of season 11, Jonathan McCullough, 40, and Ellie Dix, 32, divided viewers when they announced their relationship at the MAFS reunion.

After Jonathan was paired with Lauren, and Ellie with Ben, both couples saw their relationships come to an end whilst on the show. Their close friendship was first discovered when their secret texts were exposed to their fellow cast members, leaving Lauren in tears.

The new couple shocked their fellow brides and grooms when they turned up to the reunion hand in hand, leading Ellie to engage in a dramatic war of words with Lauren. Since the show has aired, Ellie and Jono have faced heat on social media for their unapologetic display of affection, however they have continued to work on their relationship.

Both Jono and Ellie have shared images of them enjoying trips together since filming has ceased and have spent lots of time together, with Jonathan telling New Idea: "We’re so comfortable with one another and we haven’t spent a night apart since we got together."

Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix are still together since meeting on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@elliedixoxo

Lauren Dunn

Known for her fabulous facial expressions, Lauren Dunn, 32, was a fan favourite on season 11 of MAFS Australia.

Despite rumours of a secret boyfriend whilst the show was filming, the 32-year-old was left devastated by Jonathan's infidelity.

However she has since put the awkward experience behind her and has continued to populate her Instagram account with images of her days out with Sara as well as debuting a new hair look.

Lauren Dunn has changed her hair colour since leaving MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@lauren_funn_

Ben Walters

Ben Walters, 39, became infamous this series after he wrote a list of things he 'disliked' about his wife Ellie and proceeded to read them out to her.

Following their split, Ellie claimed that Ben was in contact with his current girlfriend whilst they were together, however Ben has not responded to this claim. Relations between Ben and Ellie look like they're at an all time low after the groom took Jono and Ellie's magazine cover and 'wiped his bum' with it. Talk about toilet humour...

The 39-year-old has continued with his tour-guiding career since filming ended, as well as creating various TikTok videos abut his fellow MAFS castmates.

Ben was a groom on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@walters_tours

Richard Sauerman

Richard Sauerman, 62, certainly made an entrance on MAFS Australia when he rocked up to his wedding in leathers on a motorbike.

The oldest ever groom to take part in MAFS was paired with 51-year-old Andrea Thompson and the couple started off well. But things took a turn when Richard made some explicit comments (which were cut from the UK broadcast) regarding his intimacy with Andrea, leaving the bride feeling perplexed.

Their relationship never really recovered from this point and after a massive argument, Richard and Andrea split.

Since the show ended, Richard has come out to claim that Andrea had 'leaked' their private conversations with the press, as well as revealing why they were cut from the reunion episode. He stated where his relationship stands with Andrea now, disclosing: "Andie and I today, we’re not enemies, we’re not friends, we’re just two people who shared a really amazing experience, a really unusual experience. We’ll always have that in common and that’s it."

Following his time on MAFS, Richard has continued his work as a motivational speaker as well as reuniting with his friends and family.

Richard Sauerman from MAFS Australia often posts selfies online. Picture: Insatgram/@richard_sauerman

Andrea Thompson

Andrea Thompson, 51, had a rocky time on MAFS, after being let down by husband Richard following his confession regarding their intimacy.

Following their split, there were rumours that Andrea was 'dating' Timothy, however the pair are just friends and it is unclear whether Andrea is currently in a relaitonship.

Since leaving the experiment, Andrea has continued to spend time with Lucinda, Cassandra, Ellie, Jonathan, Timothy and Michael- often documenting their hangs out online.

Andrea Thompson split from husband Richard Sauerman on the show. Picture: Instagram/@andreathompson_andie

Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo

Jade Pywell, 26, and Ridge Barredo, 27, had a smooth time on MAFS Australia, with most of their troubles beginning after filming stopped.

Since taking part on the show, Ridge has been dogged by claims that he 'cheated' on Jade, however the 27-year-old has continued to deny these accusations.

The couple have continued to post their relationship online, taking trips together and building their family unit with Jade's daughter Victoria.

Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@jadepywell

Sara Mesa

Sara Mesa, 29, had a tricky time on MAFS Australia after she was caught meeting up with her ex-boyfriend whilst married to Tim Calwell, 31.

The couple hit another hurdle when Sara continually cancelled planned dates with her husband, leaving him feeling defeated. Despite this sensitive moment, the pair decided to work on their partnership and left the experiment together.

But things took a nosedive for the couple and they split shortly after the reunion was filmed. Since then Tim has been pictured kissing his new girlfriend while Sara has reportedly been texting former MAFS star Ollie Skelton...

Sara Mesa caused a stir on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@saramessy

Tim Calwell

Tim Calwell, 31, didn't have the greatest of starts on MAFS Australia after his best man's speech caused a stir online and relations between Tim and Sara.

The couple had a fair few challenges in their partnerships and eventually called it a day after the MAFS reunion was filmed.

Since then Tim is reportedly in a new relationship, however the 31-year-old has kept a low profile and not updated his Instagram with any images since leaving the show. We're keeping our eyes peeled for gossip!

Tim Calwell was married to Sara on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Michael Felix

Michael Felix, 34, had a strange start to MAFS Australia after his first match dropped out of the experiment just days before their wedding.

Luckily for him the experts found another husband in the form of Stephen Stewart, 26. However they didn't have a magical start to their marriage, after Stephen struggled to get over the fact that Michael had been paired with someone else before him.

Things then took a nosedive when Michael accused Stephen of 'flirting' with a hairdresser they met during a photoshoot, which ultimately led to the demise of their relationship.

Since leaving the show Michael has spent time with many of his MAFS castmates, as well as reconnecting with his friends across Australia.

Michael was matched with two people on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@m.felix88

Stephen Stewart

Stephen Stewart, 26, was a latecomer to MAFS Australia after he was drafted in to be married to Michael, following the news that Michael's first match had left the show.

When he was accused of 'cheating' on his husband, Stephen claimed that he had not flirted with the hairdresser, but did realise that he didn't have feelings for Michael.

Since leaving the show Stephen has documented his friendship with Eden online, as well as spending time with Jonathan and Jade.

Stephen Stewart joined the experiment later. Picture: Instagram/@stephenrstewart

Madeleine Maxwell

Who could forget 30-year-old Madeleine Maxwell. Although her time on MAFS was short, her legacy will live on.

After some zany wedding antics which saw her receive 'psychic downloads' during the ceremony, things between her and husband Ash Galati, 33, continued to become even more wild.

From crying at cows on her honeymoon to leaving the experiment without notice, Madeleine certainly solidified herself as a MAFS Australia legend.

Since exiting the show, Madeleine has kept a relatively low profile and did not appear in the reunion episode. She hasn't posted on social media, so at the time of writing it is unclear what Madeleine has been up to recently.

Madeleine Maxwell left the experiment after her honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Ash Galati

Ash Galati, 33, was only on the show for a hot minute, however his partnership with Madeleine definitely went down in the MAFS history books.

Since filming ended Ash was linked to Natalie Parham, however it was later confirmed that these two were just friends. The groom has been spending time with Timothy and hanging out with his family.

Ash Galati was married to Madeleine on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@ashgalati

Collins Christian

Another interesting character to grace season 11 of MAFS Australia was 28-year-old Collins Christian.

Things started off well for him and his wife Natalie after they bonded over their favourite sports teams during the vows. But relations turned sour by the end of the night when Christian changed his tune and started acting cold towards Natalie.

Their relationship never recovered from this and the couple left after the first dinner party.

Following his time on MAFS, Collins has been doing interview around the country to try and explain his personality after fans accused him of being 'fake'.

Collins Christan became an infamous MAFS Australia contestant. Picture: Nine

Natalie Parham

Natalie Parham, 32, had recently lost her father just weeks before her wedding to Collins, but bravely went ahead with the nuptials.

After being on an emotional rollercoaster ride, Natalie chose to split from Collins and leave the experiment.

Since filming ceased, Natalie has announced that she is now dating an unnamed woman who she knew prior to taking part in MAFS. We're rooting for you Natalie!

Natalie Parham was only on MAFS Australia for a short time. Picture: Instagram/@natarai

Cassandra Allen

Cassandra Allen, 29, won over the MAFS audience with her positive attitude and lease for life, as well as going toe to toe with both Tori and Sara whilst on the show.

Fans were hoping she and husband Tristan could make it to the end, however it wasn't to be as the pair split before the final vows.

The 29-year-old has kept in touch with lots of her season 11 friends and often posts her days and nights out with them on Instagram.

Cassandra Allen was a fan favourite on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@cassandraallen_

Tristan Black

Tristan Black, 30, saw viewers rooting for him and Cass to go all the way, however their marriage didn't last and the pair left the experiment as friends.

After the show, Tristan was rumoured to be dating Sara, however neither of the two have come out to confirm their relationship status. Aside from this Tristan has been hanging out with Lucinda and Timothy, as well as his friends from home.