Are Timothy and Andrea dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia pair

Timothy and Andrea have been photographed together. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are the rumours that Timothy and Andrea from MAFS Australia are in a relationship true? Here are all the answers.

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy Smith, 51, and Andrea Thompson, 51, have been hit with rumours that they are secretly in a relationship.

After the pair split with from their MAFS partners- Lucinda Light, 42, and Richard Sauerman, 62- Timothy and Andrea have reportedly been pictured together along with Andrea's daughter Evie.

This may become a sticky situation as Andrea is close friends with Lucinda, with the latter even flying to meet Andrea immediately after leaving the experiment.

Are Timothy and Andrea from MAFS Australia dating? Here is everything we know so far.

Andrea and Timothy are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Nine

Are Andrea and Timothy dating?

MAFS Australia favourites Andrea and Timothy have been pictured together since leaving the experiment, however neither one of them have confirmed whether they are currently in a relationship.

The two didn't spend too much time together on the show so them being photographed in public has sent tongues wagging.

Lucinda Light married Timothy Calwell on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Since leaving the show Lucinda and Timothy revealed where they stand, with the groom telling Woman's Day: "We still talk every day."

Lucinda added: "Especially at the moment as the show’s still on. Just to support each other and make sure we’re checking in. I’m so grateful for Tim in my life, actually."

Lucinda and Andrea are close friends after meeting on. Picture: Instagram/Lucinda Light

Andrea and Richard also seem to be on peaceful terms, with the bride telling Daily Mail Australia: "We're good with each other...I still care about him, and I know he still cares about me."

While we wait for official confirmation of their relationship status, we're holding out hope Timothy and Andrea have found love!