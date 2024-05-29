MAFS Australia’s Ellie Dix quits job after disgruntled fans target her workplace

29 May 2024, 13:02

MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix has had to quit her job due to fan
MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix has had to quit her job due to fan. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram@elliedixoxo

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Ellie Dix is said to have quit her job after her controversial wife swap with contestant Jono McCullough left fans angry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia star Ellie Dix, 32, has had to make a quick career change after reportedly quitting her job post-show.

It seems like fans of the Australian reality show targeted her workplace after the reunion episode aired, which featured the bombshell moment Ellie confirmed her relationship with Jono McCullough, 40, who was previously married to Lauren Dunn, 32.

The wife swap was shocking in itself, but what made this worse was that Lauren had been suspicious of Jono’s relationship with Ellie for weeks, while he maintained there was nothing there.

After receiving backlash online, it looks like the trolls have caused the Married At First Sight Australia bride to leave her place of work.

Fans have been targeting MAFS' Ellie Dix's workplace
Fans have been targeting MAFS' Ellie Dix's workplace. Picture: Nine

Ellie worked at a cosmetic clinic on the Gold Coast, The Coastal Clinic Plastic Surgery Practice, where her role was as a cosmetic injector nurse.

It’s been reported that Ellie’s profile on the website’s employee page has been removed, despite having worked there for over a year.

The owner of the clinic spoke to The Gold Coast Bulletin earlier in April where he opened up about the abuse their staff has received: "Unfortunately, because of how some people have reacted to what one of those subcontractors has done six months ago, all 15 staff are being unfairly targeted.

"People who have never been patients in our clinic, that have never met me, feel entitled to make permanent one-star reviews based on their disagreement with the actions of one subcontractor aired on television."

Fans of the show left one-star reviews and threatening phone calls
Fans of the show left one-star reviews and threatening phone calls. Picture: Instagram: @elliedixoxo

According to the So Dramatic! Podcast, trolls had taken to the internet to leave one-star reviews at Ellie’s workplace, and worse than that, they even decided "threatening" staff with “abusive phone calls” was a good idea.

Despite the hate online, Ellie's time on the show has managed to cause an influx of Instagram followers for her and she’s currently sitting at almost 90k.

The reality star has turned travel influencer as she heads off on a van trip around Australia with Jono.

MAFS Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough are doing a road trip across Australia
MAFS Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough are doing a road trip across Australia. Picture: Instagram: @elliedixoxo

Not only has she added 'adventures with Jono' to her bio on Instagram but earlier in May, Ellie posted a picture of her and Jono in front of a caravan rental with the caption:

"For the next couple of months we are making our way around Australia…. So far we have visited Casino, Grafton and Glen Innes to see the Australian Standing Stones and last night we stayed in Tamworth."

It looks like the pair met up with fellow groom Timothy Smith, 51, during their travels as she went on to say: "We met Tim in Casino NSW where he picked up a plane he purchased off Marketplace (along with a pair of RM Williams) and we are both heading south, one towing a caravan and the other a plane, until Tim heads back to Melbourne to get his (legitimate) pilots licence."

MAFS Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough met upwith Tim Smith on their travels
MAFS Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough met upwith Tim Smith on their travels. Picture: Instagram: @elliedixoxo

When it comes to paying for it all, a fan asked how they were supporting themselves over the social media platform and Ellie was happy to answer, saying: "So we both took time off from our jobs for filming MAFS and then I went back to work and now have left my injecting job and taken leave from my hospital job for a few months to go traveling with Jono."

Ellie went on to say: "I’ll be back to work in September. Jono works remotely - makes it easy for him to travel!"

