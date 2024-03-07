Who is Jonathan from MAFS Australia? His age, job and Instagram revealed

Jonathan wed Lauren on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

How old is Jonathan from Married At First Sight Australia, what is his job and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight Australia star Jonathan McCullough, 38, has received mixed reviews from viewers after he and his wife Lauren Dunn, 32, failed to find an immediate connection.

Their relationship has been receiving help from experts Mel Schilling, 52, John Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, but will they make it to final vows? Only time will tell!

After reports some couples had a 'secret pact' to make it to the end of the show, fans will be waiting to see if Jono and Lauren are outed as one of these pairs.



Jonathan is a groom on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Jonathan?

Jonathan from MAFS Australia is 39-years-old.

The groom is keen to start a family and is looking for a wife who feels the same way.

What is Jonathan's job?

Married At First Sight's Jonathan is a Health Business Owner.

This hasn't been his only job as Jonathan was once an infantry soldier, concreter and financial adviser.

Jonathan often pots pictures of his adventures online. Picture: Instagram/@jono.mccullough

What is Jonathan's Instagram?

Jonathan from Married At First Sight does have Instagram and fans can follow him @jono.mccullough.

He often posts behind the scenes images of his time on the show as well as his travels around the world.