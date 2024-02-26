Who is Lauren from MAFS Australia? Bride's age, job, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed
Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia bride Lauren from her age to her job and relationship history.
Lauren arrives onto Married At First Sight Australia season 11 like a hurricane, with her crude sense of humour and strong opinions striking a cord with her fellow brides from the hen party.
The 32-year-old from Western Australia only becomes more tumultuous as the season continues, with the bride showing up an hour late for her wedding to groom Jonathan after a fake tan emergency and forgetting her bouquet.
Lauren does, however, go on to become one of the most iconic brides Married At First Sight Australia has ever seen, delivering cutting and sarcastic lines and clashing with her co-stars throughout the series.
Here's everything you need to know about MAFS Australia's Lauren, from her age to her job and ex-boyfriend.
MAFS' Lauren's age, job and location
Lauren from MAFS Australia is a 32-year-old PR and marketing consultant from Western Australia who owns her own business.
The bride confessed she can be "a little bit crazy" in relationships, but is hoping that Jonathan is her perfect match.
On MAFS, Lauren is matched by the experts with 39-year-old Jonathan from New South Wales, a health business owner looking to settle down and start a family.
Ahead of taking part in Married At First Sight Australia, Lauren had been single for six months following yet another relationship breakdown.
Who is Lauren's famous ex-boyfriend?
Lauren was previously in a relationship with Ryan Crowley, a former professional Australian rules footballer who played for the Fremantle Football Club and the Essendon Football Club in the Australian Football League.
It isn't clear when Lauren and Ryan split, however, they last shared pictures with one another on their Instagram accounts in the summer of 2022.
Lauren from MAFS' Instagram
Lauren from Married At First Sight Australia often shares pictures of her glam lifestyle with friends and family on her Instagram, as well as documenting her time on MAFS.
You can follow her under the handle @lauren_funn_.