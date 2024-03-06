MAFS Australia's Timothy claims Jayden and Eden's relationship is 'fake'

Timothy Smith has claimed one MAFS Australia couple is fake. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight Australia groom Timothy is not holding back when it comes to voicing his opinion on Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Timothy Smith, 51, has branded fellow couple Jayden Eynaud, 26, and Eden Harper, 28, 'fake', amid claims some couples have formed a 'secret pact' to stay on the show for fame.

Timothy- who married Lucinda Light, 43- has spoken out against Jayden and Eden's relationship after he was asked his opinion on their partnership, telling Daily Mail Australia: "Fake. Completely fake. I don't buy it. I didn't buy it from the day I met him. I didn't buy anything about Jayden."

The 51-year-old's shocking confessions continued, with Timothy going on to claim that Jayden is similar to his brother Mitch Eynaud, 28, who had a rocky journey on his series.

Timothy stated: "I think the relationship was fake then and I think it's fake now. I think he's no different than his brother."

Warning this article contains spoilers...

Jayden Eynaud married Eden Harper on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@jaydeneynaud.kickboxer

After hearing the rumours that he and Eden have a 'fake' relationship, Jayden hit back at Timothy, telling Daily Mail Australia: "I don't know where these claims have come from, but that's a load of c***.

"What you see on TV with me and Eden is exactly what you get."

Timothy Smith has claimed Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper's relationship is 'fake'. Pictured on the show with Lucinda Light. Picture: Nine

This news comes after rumours began flying that some couples had a 'secret pact' to stay on Married At First Sight Australia for as long as possible, despite not having a romantic connection between them.

A source close to production told Daily Mail Australia that Lauren Dunn, 32, and Jonathan McCullough, 33, as well as Lucinda and Timothy, Jayden and Eden, and Tim Calwell, 31, and Sara Mesa, 29, were rumoured to have created one of these 'secret pacts'.

The insider said: "Despite forming a strong bond, Lucinda and Timothy struggled with a lack of physical attraction.

"Lauren and Jono's relationship was similarly tumultuous, with the two barely spending any time together on weekends, Tim and Sara were also constantly at odds."

The source also stated that Jayden and Eden were accused of playing up to the cameras.

Lauren Dunn and Jonathan McCullough have come under fire for reportedly not getting along. Picture: Instagram/@jono.mccullough

In scenes yet to be aired, it is reported that one groom will confess to having created a 'secret pact' with their partner, leading to shock and anger from their fellow cast members.

The insider revealed: "It was a mess" which left MAFS producers "p***** off" after the revelation came to light.

There is set to be more drama to come on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

As the series continues to air in the UK, fans recently witnessed Natalie Parham, 34, and Collins Christian, 28, call time on their relationship and leave the experiment.

Viewers were firmly on Natalie's side following their intense break-up, with many branding Collins 'pathetic' and 'fake' following his strange reaction to their split.

Collins and Natalie have had a difficult journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Many X, formally known as Twitter, users took to the social media platform to slam the groom.

One person wrote: "Can't stand Collins.. absolutely pathetic. Glad you're out."

Another added: "My heart feels sad for Natalie. I think Collins is a fake a**. He blew cold on her on day 2 and I got bad vibes from him. The poor lass lost her dad 6 weeks prior to coming into this and apparently her mum was battling cancer. She wasn't ready for this."

With a third stating: "Collins gives off such fake vibes."

