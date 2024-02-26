Who is Eden from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden is 'fiercely independent' and looking for someone 'ambitious, generous and loyal'. Picture: Eden Harper / Instagram - Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia bride Eden from her age to her job.

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden is one of the brides who signed up to marry a complete stranger on the hit reality show.

MAFS experts John Aiken, Mel Shillings and Alessandra Rampolla appear to have done a good job as they pair her up with kickboxer Jayden who - despite some early issues - appears to be Eden's perfect match.

At 28-years-old, Eden is ready to meet the one after a heartbreaking relationship history which saw her boyfriend cheat on her with her best friend.

As we meet Eden and watch her journey with Jayden unfold, here's everything you need to know about the bride.

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden marries Jayden on season 11 of the show. Picture: Channel Nine

How old is Eden and what is her job?

Married At First Sight Australia bride Eden is a 28-years-old Recruitment Manager from Queensland.

After three years of being single, Eden is looking for a lasting connection, despite confessing to having trust issues which "run extremely deep".

This comes from her previous relationship, where her boyfriend cheated on her with her lifelong friend.

She describes herself as "fiercely independent" and is looking for someone who is "ambitious, generous and loyal".

Married At First Sight's Eden lives in Queensland with her beloved dog Cub. Picture: Eden Harper / Instagram

Who does Eden marry on MAFS Australia?

Married At First Sight Australia bride Eden is matched up with groom Jayden during season 11 of the hit show.

The pair connected immediately on their wedding day, and while Jayden struggles to believe Eden is into him, she quickly assures him the feelings are reciprocated.

While the pair do hit a speed bump in the first week of the experiment with Jayden's shocking confession, the pair quickly repair their relationship and go on to become one of the strongest couples on the show.

Married At First Sight Australia's Jayden and Eden have become one of the strongest couples of the season. Picture: Eden Harper / Instagram

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden Instagram

Married At First Sight's Eden has Instagram, and often post pictures of her glamorous lifestyle on The Gold Coast with her friends and beloved dog, Cub.

You can follow her on the handle @edenharper.