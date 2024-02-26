What happened between Mitch and Ella on MAFS Australia?

Here's what happened between Mitch and Ella after Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

When was Mitch on Married At First Sight Australia and why did he split up with Ella?

Mitch Eynaud, 28, makes a surprise return to Married At First Sight Australia as he supports his brother, Jayden, who is taking part in season 11 of the hit reality show, agreeing to marry a complete stranger.

MAFS Australia viewers will recognise Mitch from season 9 of the show, which aired in 2022, where he wed 29-year-old beautician Ella Ding.

Mitch and Ella's relationship may not have worked out, but he is hoping to bestow some words of advice on his brother in the hopes he will be more successful with wife Eden.

But what happened between Mitch and Ella, why did they split up and what have they said about each other?

Mitch and Ella got married on Married At First Sight Australia in 2022, however, their relationship did not last. Picture: Channel Nine

On season nine of MAFS, Mitch and Ella had an instant connection on their wedding day, with the groom even getting down on one knee to propose to her at the alter.

Their romance was not straight forward, however, with Mitch later reflecting that he struggled to open up on the show and trust the experiment. The couple made it to their final vows, however, viewers were left shocked when Mitch told Ella he was unable to commit to her at that point.

Despite this, the pair rocked up to the reunion together and announced that they were officially a couple. While things initially seemed to be on track with the pair, it soon turned sour when claims were aired at the dinner.

There was a lot of conversation at the reunion over pictures of Mitch with another bride, Tamara, as well as claims he drunk-called her.

Following the reunion, Mitch and Ella broke up - and it wasn't an amicable one either!

Married At First Sight Australia's Mitch is the brother of season 11 groom Jayden, and supports him at his wedding to Eden. Picture: Channel Nine

A year later, however, the pair met up for the first time since they split to clear the air. Speaking about the split, Ella said: "Mitch and I went through a f***ing crazy time and I went on platforms and I really tried to bring him down, I was upset, it was coming from a place of hurt.

"We both vented and that's a part of healing… it's a part of moving on... In a way it could've been a form of closure for both of us."

Speaking of meeting up with Mitch, Ella continued: "It doesn't mean that we're best friends, it doesn't mean we are in love… it doesn't mean anything. It's just two friends catching up who shared an amazing experience together, who went through a tough time and wanted to catch up."

MAFS groom Jayden previously revealed that while Mitch is his brother, they are very different. Picture: Mitch Eynaud / Instagram

During Jayden and Eden's wedding day, Mitch begins to reflect on his time with Ella and shares his regrets over his behaviour during the experiment and with his partner.

Speaking on the wedding day, Mitch told cameras: "I remember my wedding like it was yesterday. It takes me back to Ella, it takes me back to the experiment...

"I didn't trust the experiment and obviously looking back at it now, I wish I did trust it a little bit more. It was very difficult for me to open up and be myself and that's something I regret."

Mitch added: "Ella was a great person but looking back at it now I wish I did trust [the process] a little bit more and just pulled my heart out and was more honest."

Expanding on these comments made at the wedding, Mitch told Channel Nine: "I was very hesitant. I didn't believe in the experts and that's sort of where my regrets come from. I didn't give it my all, so maybe that hindered my relationship throughout the experiment."