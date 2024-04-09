MAFS Australia's Eden admits she lied about Jayden seeing Sara's 'cheating' texts

People have been left confused over Eden's lie... Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Eden has revealed she lied about how husband Jayden found out about Sara meeting up with her ex-boyfriend after viewers share confusion.

Married At First Sight viewers have been left confused after Eden claimed that Jayden had found out about Sara's secret meet-up with her ex-boyfriend by reading her texts, when just one episode earlier we saw the bride reveal the explosive secret to her husband at the couple's retreat.

In case you're not caught up, the most recent episodes of MAFS Australia airing in the UK saw Eden and Jayden expose Sara at the dinner party for meeting up with her ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back, forcing her to come clean over the lie.

Eden was first made aware of the secret meet-up when fellow bride Sara text her to ask to borrow something to wear for the occasion, a piece of information which we saw her battle with at the couples retreat before coming clean to Jayden of why she was feeling so anxious.

In the episode, we saw Jayden and Eden enjoy a picnic alone as she revealed to her shocked husband what she had found out.

Eden has admitted she lied about how Jayden had found out about Sara meeting up with her ex-boyfriend. Picture: Channel Nine

However, the confusion came during the following dinner party when the couple sat Sara and Tim down to expose the cheating scandal, with Eden telling the couple that Jayden had found out about what happened by reading her texts.

Many people took to social media to question why Eden had lied about the way Jayden had found out about Sara meeting up with her ex, with one commenting: "Eden making out Jayden accidentally saw the Sara texts, when she actually told him about them 🤨"

Another wrote: "Still a little confused about Eden’s story because if I’m remembering right it wasn’t until her and Jayden spoke to Sara & Tim at the dinner party that she mentioned that Jayden saw her phone when she got the texts? Because we saw her telling Jayden about the texts at the retreat?" while a third added: "Wait Eden told Jayden about the texts during the retreat now it's Jayden was beside me when she was texting Sara? #MAFSAU."

Eden could be seen telling Jayden about the texts she exchanged with Sara at the couples retreat. Picture: Channel Nine

Now, Eden has cleared up the confusion and admitted she lied about how Jayden found out about the texts between herself and Sara, saying it was a "mess-up".

Speaking to K ROCK 95.5’s Tom, Lingy & Loggy on 7th March, the bride explained: "That was a mess up on my behalf… I shouldn’t have said that...You’ll see this play out later on the show.”

Eden said she lied because she was scared of how Sara and the rest of the brides and grooms would react to the revelation and that she wanted Jayden there for backup. “It was me just overthinking [because I wanted] to feel safe to do what I was about to do,” she confessed.

Sara and Tim hit rock bottom after the bride's meet-up with her ex was exposed. Picture: Channel Nine

It was originally reported by So Dramatic! that this inconsistency in Eden's story plays out at the reunion, however, people who have watched the reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony were left without any closure.

An unnamed participant of MAFS Australia said in episode 363 of the So Dramatic! podcast: “Jayden throws Eden under the bus at the Reunion and admits that she made up the fake story that Jayden saw it on her phone when he walked past, and that’s how he found out."

At this time, the publication reported that Jayden revealed this to the wider group at the reunion, explaining: “He said to the group, ‘Look, Eden has told everyone that I saw something on her phone, but really she told me straight up, and then we were arguing because I felt like we needed to tell Tim, but she didn’t want to be a bad friend’."

The participant added: “But that wasn’t why they did it. They literally had a plan to expose Sara to create drama and get airtime.”

Sadly, none of this played out in the reunion edit, with the drama between Jono, Ellie and Lauren and Sara and Tim taking centre stage.