Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? MAFS Australia stars break silence

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight, Channel Nine

Married At First Sight’s Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith’s friendship is over, but why was Lucinda left ‘very upset’? MAFS co-star Eden Harper has revealed some more information.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 was truly the pinnacle of great reality television.

From Tori and Jack’s inexplicable connection to one another, Jono and Ellie’s controversial wife-swap and Andrea and Richard's slow implosion to – of course – the fan-favourite couple of the season; Timothy and Lucinda.

While they may have never found a romantic side to their relationship, the pair left arm-in-arm as good friends. However, that all seemed to change when Timothy and Lucinda blocked one another on social media.

MAFS co-star Eden Harper has jumped on an interview and revealed just how one-sided the ‘blocking’ actually was, with Lucinda being left ‘very upset’ by the whole situation. But first, what exactly happened between Lucinda and Timothy?

Lucinda and Timothy were paired with one another in the social experiment. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram: @lucindaslight

What happened between Lucinda and Timothy?

Up until mid-April, everything seemed fine between the ex-reality couple. Lucinda uploaded a carousel of images on her Instagram, sharing pictures of the two during Timothy’s trip to Sydney.

She captioned the images, “Caught up with this divine hunk of spunk recently in Sydney!”

“Tim & I proceeded to ping pong back and forth our usual pr**k/b**ch dialogue as recent divorcees! Love ya Timbo!” she finished off with a hashtag calling him a ‘pr**k’ in an affectionate manner.

MAFS Lucinda and Timothy both chose to leave the experiment before final vows. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight

But since May, the pair have not been seen with one another and earlier in June, media outlets began reporting that Lucinda and Timothy had blocked one another on Instagram as the two reality stars were no longer following one another and their tagged photos together had disappeared entirely.

Just one week prior to ‘the blocking’, Timothy uploaded a video on his personal TikTok, sharing life advice and motivation for his followers.

“As I went about my day yesterday, it made me think about time and how valuable time is. If people don’t respect your time - and respect is a big word - if they don’t appreciate or respect the time that you give people, cut them out. Get rid of them,” he said in the video.

Lucinda and Timothy developed a strong friendship during the social experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

“Time is the most valuable commodity that we have. We give it out so flippantly for free, and if you don’t respect it and appreciate it, then get rid of them. Don’t let anyone waste one minute of your life and time because if they don’t respect it, they don’t deserve to have it.”

The timing of the video alongside the blocking had fans speculating online that the two were connected.

Yahoo! Lifestyle had a source reveal that jealousy may have been in play as Lucinda’s career has skyrocketed since leaving the show.

“There’s a lot of resentment towards Lucinda because she’s getting the most work and opportunities,” the source claimed.

MAFS' Timothy felt a lot of pressure to be vulnerable during the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

What have Lucinda and Timothy said about their fallout?

Not long after Lucinda and Timothy’s non-friendship began making headlines, Timothy then took it upon himself to attempt to clear the air by uploading another TikTok confirming that the friendship has essentially come to an end but he refused to air their dirty laundry, keeping the reasons to himself.

In a nine-minute-long video, Timothy touched upon his friendship with Lucinda saying, “We sign up on a contract [on MAFS] where you get to see everything in our life, nothing is off limits.”

“That’s the authenticity, If you stick with it, and let everyone see everything the show can be a really positive thing,” he explained.

“So whatever has happened behind the scenes, I’m always going to keep that private. And in regards to the online articles about jealousy and about this and that they are all off the mark. But in saying that I will keep ‘why’ private,” he said.

But he inadvertently did confirm that something happened between himself and Lucinda when he goes on to say, “There are only three or four people that know. And that’s where I’m going to leave it.”

He finished off by saying, “I wish Lu all the best in the future and there is no question that sometimes people’s paths take different directions. And that’s where it is.”

Lucinda had far less to stay when she spoke to Daily Mail Australia on the 17th June, simply stating, “There are no hard feelings on my end… My arms and doors are always open to him.”

Lucinda and Timothy became fan-favourites almost immediately on the show. Picture: Channel Nine

But now Eden has jumped on Yahoo! Lifestyle’s Behind The Edit podcast and lightly touched upon the sensitive topic.

She revealed that she didn’t think there was any ‘jealousy’ from any of the cast with one another and put those rumours immediately to bed.

She did reveal that she’d only spoken to Lucinda “a bit” about the whole situation and told the host, “I’ll leave that for Lucinda to speak on. I think Lucinda’s pretty upset by it. I think she really wants to stay friends, as far as I know.”

The interviewer then asked the MAFS bride whether she was surprised by the turn of events, considering how close Lucinda and Timothy had become, and her response was very interesting.

“Yes and no,” she started, “I really did think they’d be friends for life, but Timothy’s pretty rogue sometimes.”

“He’s got really strong opinions, and good for him, but he’s pretty certain.”“If he thinks this is wrong, then it is wrong, and he goes hard on that. So I guess if he has an opinion on something, he’s just gonna go for it.”

With that statement, Eden has heavily implied that the ‘blocking’ was most likely instigated by Timothy after Lucinda did something that he may not have agreed with.