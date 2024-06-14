MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy unfollow each other amid shock feud

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda no longer follow each other on social media. Picture: Channel Nine

By Hope Wilson

It looks like there's tensions brewing between former MAFS Australia couple Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith as the pair have unfollowed each other on social media.

Married At First Sight Australia stars Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith have sent tongues wagging after the pair appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Known as the golden couple of season 11, fans fell in love with Lucinda and Timothy after the pair embarked on a journey of grief and self-love whilst in the experiment.

After hinting at possibly getting back together during the reunion, and continuing to flaunt their friendship on social media, it looks like relations between the former couple have since soured.

As well as being missing from each other's followers list, fans have also speculated that Lucinda and Timothy may have blocked the other, as they have been untagged in joint photos.

Lucinda and Timothy unfollowed each other on social media. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight

This revelation comes after Timothy posted a scathing video on TikTok in which he spoke about "getting rid" of people who don’t "respect" him.

The MAFS groom stated: "As I went about my day yesterday, it made me think about time and how valuable time is. If people don’t respect your time - and respect is a big word - if they don’t appreciate or respect the time that you give people, cut them out. Get rid of them.

"Time is the most valuable commodity that we have. We give it out so flippantly for free, and if you don’t respect it and appreciate it, then get rid of them. Don’t let anyone waste one minute of your life and time because if they don’t respect it, they don’t deserve to have it."

Lucinda and Timothy wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

According to SocialBlade, it appears that Lucinda unfollowed Timothy on Monday, just a day after he posted the viral video.

Whilst neither Lucinda nor Timothy have commented on their fractured friendship, one of their co-stars spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle about why they think the pair have cut ties.

The anonymous source told the publication: "There’s a lot of resentment towards Lucinda because she’s getting the most work and opportunities."

However they did find reveal they would be a "surprised" if Tim was "jealous" of her success since the show.

Timothy and Lucinda were keen to build a connection on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Last month Lucinda spoke to Heart about her budding friendship with Timothy, stating: "I love Timbo. Timbo is like soul family, he’s the fella I didn’t know I needed in my life.

"I really explored the romantic potential. I one hundred percent wanted to try it on for size, I rolled my sleeves up, I gave it my best shot from every angle. It was a bit of a story of unrequited love.

"There’s no romantic potential there, absolutely not", before going on to add, "I think Tim’s really on a journey of self, he’s got some stuff to process and he’s had lots of grief to move through. We’re just at different stages, I think, in our lives."

Watch Lucinda talk about Timothy here:

MAFS star Lucinda Light chats to Heart

After leaving the experiment, Lucinda has gone on to gain thousands of followers on social media, as well as announcing a UK tour which will see her meet fans across the country.

The 43-year-old opened up about what fans can expect from 'An Evening With Lucinda Light', explaining: "I’m utterly delighted to be heading toward the UK! There’s nothing quite like an English summer, surrounded by all that jolly humour and Pimm’s. I’m a hugger, so look out, Old Blighty!"