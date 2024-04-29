MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy confirm relationship status following reunion

Did Lucinda and Timothy give their relationship another go after MAFS? Picture: Channel Nine / Lucinda Light - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Lucinda and Timothy teased that they could get back together following the reunion commitment ceremony - but where are they now?

MAFS Australia's Lucinda, 42, and Timothy, 51, were the unexpected fan-favourite couple of Married At First Sight 2024, melting hearts with their growing romance over the weeks - which made it even more heartbreaking for viewers when they split and left the experiment following a difficult homestay week.

The couple, however, did reunite at the MAFS reunion where they proved that there is no bad blood between them, before hinting that there could be a future outside of the experiment.

Sitting on the sofa at the reunion commitment ceremony and talking to the experts about their time in the experiment, Lucinda said: "Once he loves you, you're there in his heart. Tim associates with the Tin Man, but he's actually got a ginormous heart. I love Tim. Look at this face, he's the best. We've shared so much, and I just feel happy."

Timothy added: "I wouldn't have wanted to do the experiment with anybody else," before the experts asked him if there was a future for him and Lucinda. He responded: "For sure, yep. I always said it wasn't the ending of something, but the beginning of something."

Lucinda and Timothy returned to the sofa for the reunion commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

So, where did that leave Timothy and Lucinda? Did they give their relationship another go and are they still together now?

The short and sad answer is no. Lucinda and Timothy remain close friends to this day, but they have both made it clear they are not romantically involved.

Following the airing of the reunion in Australia (which took place a couple of weeks ago) both the groom and the bride took to social media to reflect on their experience, and to make it clear they won't be getting back together.

Lucinda and Timothy reunite on MAFS Australia

Lucinda shared a picture of herself with Tim on the MAFS commitment ceremony sofa on Instagram, captioning it with: "Dear Timbo, That’s a wrap! What a blast! What I adore most about you Tim is your ability to bring laughter to those around you, even amidst your own pain and loss. Your bravery throughout our time together has been awesome! You opened up your vulnerable side, showing men everywhere that it's not okay to bottle it up! Despite your "Tin Man" facade, I see the enormous heart you carry.

"I'm incredibly proud of you, and I'm sure your mum Varee and brother Dave would be too, looking down on you from up above. You've shown true courage and authenticity & you’re a legend. Too many men suffer in silence, and it's time we changed that paradigm. We need to celebrate men who are open-hearted and willing to show their emotions. That’s the new SEXY!"

Lucinda and Timothy remain close friends after leaving MAFS on good terms. Picture: Channel Nine

She continued: "I've witnessed you take tremendous strides in our journey together, and I hope you continue on your path of healing. True redemption and inner peace come from letting go, forgiving, and allowing love to flow freely. I believe in you, Timbo, and I know that a wonderful woman awaits you for a joyous journey ahead. Here whenever you need an ear. With love and admiration, Lu."

Timothy also shared a message on his Instagram page which - while much shorter and to-the-point - confirmed the pair's relationship status; "Turns out Friends at First Sight is even better when you have a friendship like ours."