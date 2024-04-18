How MAFS Australia's Timothy told Lucinda about his criminal past

Lucinda had the most amazing reaction to Timothy's admission. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's groom Timothy reportedly told wife Lucinda about his drug trafficking past during the early stages of the experiment.

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia's Timothy Smith, 51, recently went public with his criminal past admitting in an emotional interview that he had spent a year in jail for trafficking marijuana across the Canadian border and into the US.

The Married At First Sight groom confessed that he hadn't told the producers of the hit reality TV show about his past - with the team later explaining why they missed it in the background check - but viewers were still left questioning whether he had told Lucinda during the experiment.

It has now been reported that Timothy did tell Lucinda about his criminal past "early on" in the experiment, with his bride responding in a very understanding way.

This is according to the So Dramatic! Podcast, who discussed Timothy's shock admission during a recent episode. A source told the host: "Timothy didn’t keep his criminal past from Lucinda at all. That is not true. He was very upfront with her about it from the start. He actually told her everything during their honeymoon.”

Timothy reportedly told Lucinda about his criminal past on while on their MAFS honeymoon. Picture: Channel Nine

The unnamed source went on: “She was completely okay with it. She told Timothy not to stress as it wasn’t a big deal and one mistake doesn’t define who you are today.

“Lucinda said it was in the past and happened so long ago, and as long as he learnt from it and isn’t that same person, it’s not something she would ever hold against him.

"She was very gracious and understanding about it and appreciated his honesty in telling her about it as early as he did.”

MAFS Australia’s Timothy breaks down over loss of family

This comes after Timothy appeared on a special report on A Current Affair where he revealed he spent one year in prison for trafficking marijuana across the Canadian border and into the US.

Speaking about this period of his life, when he was in his 30s and living in Canada, he said: "I was a helicopter pilot in North America and did something really stupid and made a decision to fly marijuana across the Canadian border into the US and I got caught doing it."

Lucinda was reportedly very understanding when her groom opened up. Picture: Channel Nine

Reflecting on the mistakes he has made, Timothy added: "I'm sorry for what I did, to everyone I hurt, and I don't want anyone to do what I did, and I don't want you to think there's some sort of glamorous life out there, they are Hollywood movies, and there are real consequences.

"It's something I am not proud of, but it doesn't define who I am and I am not the same person I was 17 years ago."