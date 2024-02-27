MAFS Australia groom Timothy's heartbreaking family loss explained

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy has suffered some heartbreaking losses throughout his life. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy emotionally admitted he has 'no family left' following the death of his mum, brother and dad.

MAFS Australia's Timothy Smith, 51, has been open and honest about the tragic losses he has endured throughout his life, and how they have shaped the person he has become.

During the Married At First Sight episode where Timothy meets and marries his match Lucinda Light, 43, the groom can be seen opening up to expert Mel Shillings about why he has earned his name 'the tin man'.

Timothy admitted to Mel that he often hides his emotions and his heart in order to stop people from hearting him, having experienced heartbreak and loss throughout his life.

As well as losing his mother and his brother 17 years ago, Timothy revealed to Lucinda on their wedding day that his father - the last remaining member of his immediate family - had died just weeks ago.

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy opened up about his loss on his wedding day to Lucinda. Picture: Channel Nine

When the MC and wedding celebrant from New South Wales asked her new husband about his family, he responded by saying: "They're all dead," before adding: "It's still pretty raw."

Timothy has called the death of his mother and brother "the most defining" time in his life, but is hoping to move on and find happiness with his new wife.

Later in the series, during a dinner party, Timothy opens up to fellow groom Tristan about the details of his loss.

During the conversation, Timothy tells Tristan that after his mum died his brother took his own life. He goes on to reveal that the final thing his father said to him before he died just weeks prior was: "I don't like you."

Timothy's brother died by suicide 17 years ago, the same year his mother passed away. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking about his romance with Lucinda, Timothy told the fellow groom: "I've got nothing to b***h at, the issue is, she can dig up s**t from me that makes me question me. I've got emotions that I put in a box and hide them away."

He went on to add: "This whole thing questions who you are. Lucinda says I'm not open because I don't trust anyone. All the scars on my heart are from people that I loved.

"No matter how many times you run over it in your head that you're OK with it, you're not. It is tough. It's not easy for me to be an open person. Unfortunately I've got a bit of an open wound, so being vulnerable is tough, but I'm trying."

Married At First Sight's Timothy confessed he struggles opening up and has earned himself the name 'tin man'. Picture: Channel Nine

Tristan responded to Timothy by saying: "I'm really sorry. I'm proud of you though, I've seen how far you've come and it's awesome," before telling the cameras: "It broke my heart a bit, he's had to learn to stand on his two feet for the majority of his whole entire life."

Cassandra's groom added: "But anyone who has been dealt that hand and can still put a beautiful smile on his face like he does - that dude is carrying baggage but he's climbing that mountain and he's climbing it more than most people.

"I can see why Lucinda is so patient.... I think Lucinda has done wonders on Timothy."