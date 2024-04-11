Why MAFS Australia producers missed Timothy's criminal past in background check

Timothy Smith went public with details from his past the week MAFS finished airing in Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Timothy Smith did not disclose his past as a drug trafficker with the producers of Married At First Sight Australia, and only revealed his criminal past following his time on MAFS.

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy Smith, 51, revealed this week that he spent a year in prison 17 years ago for trafficking marijuana across the Canadian border.

The MAFS groom, who married Lucinda Light on the hit reality TV show, emotionally revealed that this prison sentence meant he was behind bars when his mother and brother died.

Following the admission of his criminal past, Married At First Sight viewers have been left questioning why the producers hadn't found out about this until now, bearing in mind they do background checks on all their participants.

Now, MAFS producers have explained to The Tab why they missed this detail from Timothy's past when conducting his background search.

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy revealed his criminal past the week MAFS came to an end. Picture: Channel Nine

A producer of the show told the publication: “All participants on MAFS, including Timothy, undergo extensive background checks including police checks in countries in which they have resided.

“In Timothy’s case, checks were conducted in Australia and Canada and were clear. It was only this week that Timothy disclosed he was arrested in the US.”

Timothy admitted that he kept his previous drug trafficking past from the producers, and had not spoken about his time behind bars for 17 years.

MAFS Australia’s Timothy breaks down over loss of family

In an emotional interview about his past life with A Current Affair, Timothy revealed that he had started trafficking marijuana when he was living in Canada in his 30s.

The reality TV star said he made around $100,000 from this job, which saw him pilot a drug-loaded helicopter across the border between Canada and the US.

Timothy was eventually arrested in the US after travelling home to see his mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer at the time, an illness that eventually took her life while Timothy was serving his sentence of 12 months.

Also during the time of Timothy's prison sentence, his brother died by suicide, with their last conversation taking place on the phone while he was inside where his brother told him: "Don't let anyone mess with you... I'll be there when you get out."

It is unknown whether Timothy shared his criminal past with wife Lucinda during their time on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking of his regret over his criminal past, Timothy told the interviewer: "I'm sorry for what I did, to everyone I hurt, and I don't want anyone to do what I did, and I don't want you to think there's some sort of glamorous life out there, they are Hollywood movies, and there are real consequences."

He added: "It's something I am not proud of, but it doesn't define who I am and I am not the same person I was 17 years ago."