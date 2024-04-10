Inside Jack and Tori's relationship since MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@torileighadams/Nine

By Hope Wilson

What have Married At First Sight's Jack and Tori been up to since leaving the experiment? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight Australia has seen its fair share of controversial couples over the years, however season 11 has introduced us to one of the most talked about pairings ever.

Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, became the series 'villains' after their comments continued to isolate them from the rest of the group and the audience. After Jack's shocking 'muzzle your woman' and 'whale' statements caused chaos in the experiment, opinions on the groom continued to nosedive when he flirted with Jade Pywell, 27, whilst on the show.

Amid rumours of their relationship being 'fake', Tori and Jack decided to prove their haters wrong and chose to remain together during their final vows. The contentious twosome put on a united front during the reunion episode, which saw them storm out after coming under fire from the experts.

What have Jack and Tori been up to since leaving Married At First Sight Australia? Here is all the gossip.

Jack and Tori met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Despite rumours that Jack was in contact with his ex-girlfriend whilst on the show, it looks like things are going well for the pair at the moment.

But not everyone was happy for the TV stars, as it has been revealed that Jack is no longer in contact with his friend Lizz, following her very awkward interaction with the new bride.

Watch Jack and Tori on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia’s Tori tells Jack ‘to fake it’ during dinner party

Their meeting left viewers cringing when Lizz told Tori that she 'wasn't her kind of person', before going on to say she thought the 27-year-old was 'basic'.

Since then Tori has reportedly 'forbidden' Jack from being in contact with his former friend and according to Lizz there's no love lost between the pair.

Jack and Tori are still together. Picture: Instagram/@jack_dunkley

Speaking of ill feelings, it looks like Tori and Jack won't be staying in touch with their fellow MAFS stars after the bride posted a 'scathing' comment towards them on Instagram.

But this doesn't seem to be phasing the couple as Jack and Tori are hopeful for their future.

Speaking to Today Extra, Jack spoke about his connection with his partner, telling the hosts: "We're pretty resilient people and we do make a power couple, and if we have to prove everyone wrong, we're gonna do that.

"But at the end of the day, we're happy together and we're living our best lives."

We'll have to wait and see how their relationship develops!