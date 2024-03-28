MAFS Australia's Tori apologises for her 'feral little outburst' against Cassandra

MAFS Australia's Tori came for Cass during the dinner party. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

It all kicked off during last night's dinner party, but one of the stranger arguments was between Tori and Cassandra.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Tori Adams, 27, has apologised for her 'feral little outburst' at Cassandra Adams, 29, during last night's dinner party.

The argument began when Tori accused Timothy Smith, 51, of looking 'smug' following his war of words with fellow groom Jayden Eynaud, 26.

When Cass appeared to defend Timothy, Tori then took aim at the 29-year-old bride, claiming she wasn't 'top of the food chain' and saying she should 'shut up'.

After receiving intense backlash online in which she was branded 'disgusting', Tori has now backtracked and said she apologised to Cass after seeing her comments on TV.

Tori was furious during last night's dinner party on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

During an interview with podcast Star 104.5's Gina and Matty, the 27-year-old stated that she had been in contact with Cass since the dinner party aired and has said sorry.

Tori told the hosts: "To be honest, I was watching that episode with my mother and she was just a bit like, alright Tori what the h*** is that?

"It was pretty gross in so far as how I displayed myself. I was angry and harbouring a lot of frustration. It just came out and Cass copped the brunt of it. Poor thing."

Cassandra was in Tori's firing line during last night's episode of MAFS. Picture: Nine

She then revealed that she had been in contact with Cassandra, stating: "I messaged her yesterday... and I was like, I just want to reiterate how sorry I am for that feral little outburst.

"Sorry about that. You just have to own it and say sorry, and probably never do it again."

Watch Tori butt heads with Cass on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia’s Tori butts heads with Cassandra

Tori and her husband Jack Dunkley, 34, have become the 'villains' of MAFS Australia season 11 after the couple continued to argue with their fellow cast members.

Jack became social media enemy number one when he told Jonathan McCullough, 39, to 'muzzle your woman', when his wife Lauren Dunn, 32, confronted him on his behaviour towards Tori.

Jack and Tori are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

This led to MAFS Australia expert Jon Aiken, 53, calling out all of the men in the experiment, after they remained silent whilst Jack was tearing into Lauren.

Since then Jack has also been slammed for asking his wife to 'convince' him she was the 'hottest' bride on the show, during a very awkward photo ranking challenge.

MAFS Australia groom Jack has faced backlash online following his outburst. Picture: Nine

Over the course of the series, fans have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to criticise both Tori and Jack.

One user wrote: "Tori don’t you DARE come for our queen Cassidy!!! Who does this woman think she is? One of the nastiest b****** ever to come on this show, her and Jack deserve each other!! #MAFS #mafsaunz #MAFSAU"

A second commented: "I wish Jack and Tori nothing but the worst. #mafs #mafsau"

With a third adding: "Is there anyone on this earth more deluded or arrogant than Tori? She deserves Jack. Let them be. Pair of them are perfect for each other! Top of the food chain... Eff off you tool! #MAFS #MAFSAU"