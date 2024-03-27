MAFS Australia 2024 cast members who found love after leaving show

Who found love after leaving MAFS? Picture: Ben Walters / Facebook - Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

With Married At First Sight Australia season 11 drawing to a close, we're taking a look at the brides and grooms who found love after leaving the show.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 has been a wild ride, with couples like Lauren and Jono, Jack and Tori and Lucinda and Timothy providing plenty of drama throughout the series.

While couples like Jayden and Eden, Jade and Ridge and Sara and Tim are heading into final vows this week, other matches who have split from their partners and left the experiment have already gone public with their new relationships.

Meanwhile, there are some participants who are still in the experiment as it airs on TV who have since split from their partners and moved on.

Here's all the MAFS Australia brides and grooms who have found love after leaving the series.

Ben

Ben has found love with new girlfriend Aileen following his time on MAFS Australia. Picture: Ben Walters / Facebook

Ben Walters, 39, was matched with Ellie Dix on Married At First Sight and while their romance got off to a good start, the pair ended up splitting on bad terms around halfway into the experiment.

The groom, while unlucky in love with Ellie, has since moved on and is now in a relationship with 33-year-old IT Project Manager Aileen who he has shared pictures with on his Facebook account.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia about how his new relationship came about during his time healing from the show, Ben said: "I was getting my head straight after the show because I was f***ing broken. [I was] just hitting the beach a lot, getting my regular coffee by Nobby's Beach when I heard an accent in there and I had to approach her."

Speaking of their first meeting, he added: "We had a bit of a giggle and we just hit it off from there."

Jonathan and Ellie

Ellie and Jonathan appear to be in a relationship following Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Just like Ben, Ellie has since moved on from her failed marriage on MAFS, sparking a new romance with none other than Jonathan - Lauren's husband on the show.

Jono and Ellie's romance was confirmed earlier this year when they were pictured kissing on the beach during a day out, with the secret text messages they exchanged during filming coming out in the final commitment ceremony.

While neither Jono or Ellie have spoken publicly about their relationship, according to reports from So Dramatic!, the pair walk into the reunion dinner party hand-in-hand.

Tim

Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim have split since filming the hit reality show. Picture: Channel Nine

While Tim and Sara head into final vows in a strong place, and with pictures of the pair confirming they attend the reunion dinner party together, it has since been confirmed that they split following filming.

More recently, Tim has been pictured kissing his "new girlfriend," a Brazilian architect called Barbara.

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that Tim was “briefly seeing” this woman before filming the show and they “got back together a week after he split from Sara”.

The groom recently denied that he was in contact with Barbara while filming MAFS with Sara, telling the Daily Mail Australia: "No I wasn't seeing anyone through the experiment. I was literally locked in, dialled in, trying to make our relationship work."

Ash

Ash didn't last long on MAFS, but has reportedly found love since leaving the experiment . Picture: Channel Nine

Ash Galati's time on Married At First Sight was very short after he and wife Madeleine failed to connect.

It's not all bad news for the groom, however, who is said to have moved on and found romance with a woman called Steph Kenny who, according to The Tab, is a pilates instructor.