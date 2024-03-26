MAFS Australia's Lauren breaks silence after Jonathan and Ellie's cheating scandal

MAFS Australia's Lauren discovered her husband Jonathan was texting Ellie. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Lauren has opened up about her feelings towards Jono and Ellie following their texting drama.

Married At First Sight Australia's Lauren Dunn, 32, has spoken out following the revelation that her husband Jonathan McCullough, 39, was texting fellow bride Ellie Dix, 39, behind her back.

During the latest episodes of MAFS Australia, viewers watched as Tori Adams, 27, confronted Jono about messaging Ellie without Lauren knowing.

Whilst Lauren was initially devastated by the pair's betrayal, she has since broken her silence and discussed how she really feels about Ellie and Jono after they confirmed their relationship.

The 32-year-old spoke to Daily Mail Australia about the twosome saying: "I could not be happier for Jono. Me and him were forced to be together, we didn't choose each other, and we gave it our absolute all."

MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan had a rocky time on the show. Picture: Nine

"I honestly I could not be happier that they found love, because Jono and I weren't in love.

"We didn't have that and they are great together. I couldn't [root for] them harder, to be honest."

The bride also went on to detail where she thinks her and Jonathan's relationship went wrong, claiming: "'It was difficult because we'd have a really good week, a really s***** week, and it would take us to point one."

Jonathan and Lauren met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lauren continued: "We did have a really good homestay and we were obviously intimate and so I put a spanner in the works and made this situation a little bit harder for me to swallow than if we had have just been in a consistently bad spot."

The TV star went on to admit that watching her relationship back was strange, saying: "It's surreal to watch it all back... I'm really at peace, and I am really happy, I'm genuinely happy for all the couples that have found love and really good friendships. I'm so thankful and happy that I did this experiment."

Lauren and Jonathan had an awkward discussion following the revelation. Picture: Nine

However Lauren did take issue with one part of the 'cheating scandal', revealing: "The one thing I found that was a major red flag for me was that I wasn't mentioned once.

"I don't think things would have been any better if that didn't come out, because we were talking about a few weekends we'd had, and it'd been consistently good for us, and that's just not gonna last in the real world."

Even the MAFS experts were shocked by the texting scandal. Picture: Nine

The MAFS final vows are set to air this week before the cast reunite one final time for a special reunion episode to rehash their old drama once and for all.

According to reports, fans will get to see Ellie and Jonathan go public with their romance and enter the reunion as a couple, much to the shock of their fellow brides and grooms.

Viewers will also get to see which couples have remained together since leaving the show and if any of the former partners have rekindled their romance since their exit.

