MAFS Australia's Lauren in tears as Jonathan and Ellie's secret texting is exposed

What will Jono have to say for himself? Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia is set to be rocked by another cheating scandal after it is revealed that Lauren's husband Jono has been in contact with another bride.

Lauren is set to end up in tears in upcoming episodes of Married At First Sight Australia as husband Jonathan's secret text messages to another bride, Ellie, are revealed.

On Sunday evening, the MAFS cast will have their final commitment ceremony with the experts before the final dinner party on Monday night, followed by the final vows where they will make the decision of whether they want to continue their relationship in the outside world.

In previews for the following episode, Jono's secret romance with Ellie will be revealed, leaving Lauren in tears on the sofa before getting angry at the dinner party.

"You're texting another woman, Jono," expert John Aiken can be heard saying in one of the clips, showing flashback footage from when he and Ellie would talk before she split from husband Ben and left the experiment.

Lauren can be seen in tears, while clips from the following dinner party show her questioning her husband over whether he has feelings for the other bride.

"Do you have feelings for Ellie?," Lauren can be seen clearly asking Jono, and when he doesn't seem to have an answer, Tori jumps in with: "It's a yes or no question."

Later in the same clip, Lauren can be seen claiming that he and Ellie had shared "100 text messages," but when Jono retorts with: "How do you know?," she slams the table while shouting: "Because I saw them!"

Lauren is left shocked and angry when it is revealed Jono has been texting Ellie. Picture: Channel Nine

Of course, for the people who have seen the recent pictures of Jono and Ellie kissing on the beach, the moment when this comes out has been highly-anticipated.

Jono and Ellie are now believed to be in a relationship, with the groom splitting from his bride at the final vows. The pair are set to go public with their relationship at the reunion dinner party, where they are said to have walked in hand-in-hand.

Ellie and Jono kept in contact after she split from Ben and left the experiment . Picture: Channel Nine

A source told the Daily Mail Australia: "Lauren had no idea that Jono kept in contact with Ellie and found out during filming, and boy was she not happy. She was completely gobsmacked and felt humiliated by the end - but everyone else is happy for them."

"Jono and Ellie maintained contact after she left the show, but the romance only escalated once Jono ended things with Lauren at the Final Vows. Their real-life meeting a few days later revealed an undeniable chemistry," the source added.