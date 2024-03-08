MAFS Australia's Lauren opens up on having botox and filler amid cruel comments from trolls

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance. Picture: Lauren Dunn / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Lauren Dunn has opened up about her cosmetic surgery as she hits back at trolls who criticise her appearance.

Lauren Dunn, one of the brides taking part in season 11 of MAFS Australia, looks unrecognisable in pictures taken before she started using filler and botox.

The PR and marketing consultant, who has become an iconic member of this year's Married At First Sight for her honest and outspoken nature, recently revealed in an interview what cosmetic producers she has had done.

Lauren, who married Jonathan on the show, also reflected on the cruel comments she has seen about her appearance online from trolls.

Speaking to Daily Telegraph Australia, Lauren reflected on her time on MAFS, saying: "Nothing is fake, besides my face."

Married At First Sight Australia's Lauren has revealed she has had filler and botox. Picture: Channel Nine

She went on to explain: "I'm definitely not afraid of a bit of Botox or some filler."

Lauren went on to reveal that she's had filler in her lips and "botox constantly," adding that "there's nothing moving".

"I've been told at times I look like a stuffed pig with an apple in my mouth on TV – that has definitely been a topic of conversation so far," she joked about the online comments she has seen.

However, she is adamant that she knew what she was signing up for when she applied to go on Married At First Sight and that the comments she reads don't bother her.

"I signed up for this knowing exactly what I'm getting myself into," she said: "I'm very very aware that people love to voice their opinions online, mainly the negative ones."

Lauren added: "The only people's opinions that I truly care about are my friends and my family and my work peers."

Lauren looks unrecognisable in throwback pictures from before her filler and botox. Picture: Lauren Dunn / Instagram

Lauren was matched with Jonathan by the MAFS experts and met her husband for the first time on their wedding day, which she says she comes across "a bit unhinged" looking in it.

While her romance with Jono was very on-and-off, people have praised the star for being one of the funniest and most entertaining participants on this year's series.

One viewer commented: "Lauren, you are my faveeee so funny & blunt," while another added: "Seriously, can you be anymore awesome! Gorgeous, funny, confident! You are the only reason I am watching MAFS...keep being amazing. Haters will always hate."