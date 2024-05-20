Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

By Alice Dear

From Married At First Sight Australia matches still going strong, to shocking splits, cheating claims and love after the show, here's the relationship statuses of all the MAFS grooms and brides now.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 came to an end earlier this month with a dramatic reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony which saw Lauren in tears, Ellie and Jono confirm their romance and Sara and Tim in another explosive fight.

As the reunion was filmed months in advance, a lot has happened since then; Jayden and Eden have split-up, Jade and Ridge have been hit by cheating claims and Sara's ex-husband Tim has found love after the experiment.

With so much to catch-up on, we've put together the ultimate relationship status round-up of the MAFS 2024 cast, from Lucinda and Timothy to Andrea, Ben and more.

Andrea

Andrea from Married At First Sight Australia appears to still be single after splitting from her on-screen husband Richard.

Andrea from Married At First Sight Australia is still single but enjoying her new friendships found on the show. Picture: Andrea Thompson / Instagram

While the groom did confirm he asked Andrea if they could give their relationship another shot outside of the experiment, the bride turned him down.

While she may be single, Andrea has been spending a lot of time with Lucinda's ex-husband Timothy - however the pair have said that their relationship is purely friendly.

Richard

Richard was heartbroken when did relationship with Andrea came crashing down, however, he has since moved on and is enjoying single life.

Speaking on Yahoo Australia podcast Behind The Edit after the series finished, Richard said: "I'm not ready to be in a relationship like that, but I'm meeting quite a few people and I'm having fun. I'm really putting myself out there!"

Cassandra

Cassandra and Tristan may not have worked out, but the bride did say at the end of MAFS that she was looking forward to finding love elsewhere.

As she keeps her dating life private, it is unknown whether Cassandra has moved on, but from what we can tell from social media, the gorgers bride is still single.

Tristan

Tristan appears to still be single following his time on MAFS, despite speculation he was dating Tim's ex-wife Sara.

The pair sparked romance rumours when they started to post pictures and videos with one another on their social media. Neither of them have confirmed or denied this speculation, but it is generally believed the pair have just become close friends since the end of MAFS.

Sara and Tristan sparked romance rumours with a series of social media videos. Picture: Sara Messy / TikTok

Eden

After finding love with Jayden on MAFS, Eden shocked fans when she revealed earlier this year that the pair had split, writing on her social media at the time: "The person I picked didn't pick me."

Since then, Eden has been spending time with her friends, her dog Cub and her co-stars from MAFS, with dating appearing to be on hold for now.

Jayden

Like his ex-wife, Jayden also appears to be single following his time on MAFS and is instead focusing on his kickboxing career.

At the time of his split from Eden, Jayden took to social media to share the message: "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day.

"However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son 🐶 You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast."

Ben

Ben has found love after his time married to Ellie on MAFS, settling down with 33-year-old IT Project Manager Aileen.

Ben has found love with new girlfriend Aileen following his time on MAFS Australia. Picture: Ben Walters / Facebook

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia about how his new relationship came about, Ben said: "I was getting my head straight after the show because I was f***ing broken. [I was] just hitting the beach a lot, getting my regular coffee by Nobby's Beach when I heard an accent in there and I had to approach her."

Speaking of their first meeting, he added: "We had a bit of a giggle and we just hit it off from there."

Lauren

While Lauren left MAFS as a viewer favourite, the bride has been hit with claims she had a secret boyfriend during filming by some of her fellow cast members.

It appears, however, that Lauren is still single as she can be seen spending a lot of time with new best friend from the show, Sara.

Lucinda

Lucinda may not have found love with Timothy on the show, but she did find a huge fan base. In fact, the star is setting off on a tour later this year and even visiting the UK.

While she is still single, Lucinda did hint to us that she'd be open to dating a British man. She told Heart: "I’m not having much luck with Australian men, so absolutely an English man could be the way to go."

Timothy

While Timothy and Lucinda remain close fiends, the pair have confirmed on several occasions that there is no longer a romantic spark between them.

Timothy appears to be still be single, but it is unknown whether he is currently dating.

Many fans thought that he and Andrea were hitting it off, but the pair have just become close friends since leaving the experiment.

Natalie

Following her brief but dramatic stint on MAFS with Collins, Natalie has revealed that she is single and "ready to mingle" following a brief romance with a woman.

Natalie opened up about her single life in an interview with 9Now where she said: "After the Reunion I rekindled my friendship with someone very special in my life who I was attracted to and interested in, and getting to know her again opened my heart back into the dating world.

"It really opened my eyes that I see people for who they are on the inside. That's what attracts me – it's not gender or their identity, I'm attracted to who someone is.

"I love people for who they are, and that's who I'm attracted to. I'm getting out there and mingling. I haven't been on any dates yet, but it certainly has opened up my heart again to seeing who is out there and I'm ready to find love."

Collins

Collins is embracing his new-found fame on his social media platforms, but as far as we can tell he is still single.

Sara

Sara and Tim didn't last long after committing to one another at the final vows, splitting shortly after they filmed the reunion episodes.

As far as we can tell, Sara is enjoying her single life with Lauren following claims she slept with her ex-boyfriend during filming of MAFS.

Jono has claimed that Sara did cheat on Tim with her ex-boyfriend during filming of Married At First Sight. Picture: Sara Messy / Instagram

Tim

Tim has found love after his split from Sara, moving on with a woman called Barbara (or Barbie), who he knew before the experiment started.

Speaking on the Sit With Us podcast, Tim revealed: "I'm head over heels as well, so in love. We're so in love with each other it's crazy."

When the cast were given control of their Instagram pages back from the MAFS producers, Tim went public with Barbie, sharing a collection of pictures of them looking loved-up.

Tim is now happy and in love with girlfriend Barbie following his dramatic time on MAFS. Picture: Tim Calwell / Instagram

Alongside the pictures, he wrote: "Here’s to a real Queen. I’m so blessed to have this woman in my life, she takes care of me, supports me and treats me right. She lights up every room she walks into and I could just look at her face forever 🤤 As they say, when one door closes another one opens.

"Obviously I had a pretty challenging time on MAFS, but at the end of the day I think it really proved to myself I was ready for commitment and somehow oddly enough opened my heart up to receive love by a good woman. Appreciate all the support from everyone along the way you guys have been amazing!"

Michael

Michael sadly did not find love with his match Stephen, and appears to still be single.

Madeleine

Since her very short time on MAFS, Madeleine has stayed away from the limelight. However, she recently returned to Instagram and - from what we can tell - she's still single and looking for love.

Stephen

Stephen, who was matched with Michael on MAFS, appears to still be single following his time on Married At First Sight Australia.

Ash

Ash had a whirlwind time on MAFS when he was matched with psychic Madeline. The groom is still single.

Now the couples still going strong:

Jack and Tori

Jack and Tori are still going strong on the outside world after meeting on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Jack and Tori have proved all the sceptics wrong as one of the only couples still together from Married At First Sight 2024.

The pair's controversial romance on the show means they are no longer close with any of their fellow brides and grooms, however, their relationship has recently taken a big step as they moved in together.

Tori recently left her hometown of Melbourne and moved to the Gold Coast to be with Jack, however, the pair have recently admitted they haven't said 'I love you' to one another yet.

Ellie and Jono

After receiving a huge amount of backlash for their romance after the reunion episode of MAFS aired, Ellie and Jono are still together and stronger than ever.

The pair have recently packed up their belongings and are heading out on a roundtrip tour of Australia.

Ellie and Jono got together after splitting from their MAFS partners. Picture: Channel Nine

Jade﻿ and Ridge

Jade and Ridge are still going strong, despite a handful of cheating claims being thrown their way, with the pair set to make a big step in their relationship later this month.

While attending Australian Fashion Week, Ridge revealed that he is moving to the Gold Coast to live with Jade and her daughter, having lived long-distance from one another for months.