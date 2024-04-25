MAFS Australia's Tim admits he almost dumped Sara at final vows

Tim admitted he had doubts about committing to Sara after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Tim and Sara chose to stay together at final vows - but the groom has since admitted he considered ending their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia couple Tim, 31, and Sara, 29, had a dramatic time on Married At First Sight, with the cheating scandal and their conflicting communication styles causing serious issues in their relationship.

Despite this, the bride and groom decide to commit to one another at the final vows ceremony, marking the start of their relationship outside of the experiment - a relationship which sadly did not end up going the distance.

While Tim appeared happy with his decision to stay with Sara, he later revealed at the reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony that he almost called their romance off at the final vows.

During the dramatic reunion dinner party, fellow groom Jonathan - who ended up with Ben's wife Ellie following the end of MAFS - thought there was no better time to reveal to the group that Tim had told him in confidence he could have made a different decision at the vows.

Sara and Tim sealed their decision to stay together at the MAFS final vows with a kiss. Picture: Channel Nine

"I heard Tim said that he felt like he was rushed at final vows, and that if he did have that time he would have made a different decision," Jono revealed to the shocked group, leaving Sara furious at the new information.

Tim defended himself to the group and his on-screen wife by saying: "I didn't say I would have made a different decision I said I potentially could have," which (as it is basically the same thing) didn't comfort Sara too much.

MAFS Australia: Sara yells at co-stars after ex-boyfriend admission

The groom went on to explain that the experiment was a "hectic roller coaster" and that he was "reminiscing" with Jono about the journey when he made the comment about his doubts.

"I'm saying I didn't have very much time to process the whole thing, so maybe if I had more time and really analysed it," Tim told Sara: "I might have come to a different decision, but I stuck to my decision and I'm happy - it's going good."

At the reunion dinner party, Sara was left furious at Tim's admission. Picture: Channel Nine

Of course, when Tim and Sara took to the sofa the next day expert John Aiken had plenty of questions for the groom. Tim told him that he was in a battle "between his head and his heart" at the time of final vows.

Sadly, Sara and Tim split up following recording the reunion, with the groom now reportedly having found love with a new woman, Barbara, who he has been dating since February.