Who is Ben from MAFS Australia? His age, job, podcast and Instagram revealed

MAFS Australia groom Ben is hoping to find his perfect partner. Picture: Instagram/@walters_tours/Nine

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ben from Married At First Sight Australia, what is his job, does he have Instagram and what is his podcast called? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia is back with a bang as the brand new cast cause drama and chaos.

MAFS Australia experts Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, have handpicked the brides and grooms this year, hoping to put together some perfect matches.

One of the men taking part this year is 39-year-old tour guide and podcast host Ben Walters who has been chosen to wed 32-year-old nurse Ellie. After not being in a relationship since 2019, will Ben give his marriage a chance or are they doomed from the get-go? Only time will tell!

Ben and Ellie tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Ben?

MAFS Australia's Ben is 39-years-old.

The groom hasn't been in a relationship since 2019, so is looking to find his perfect partner on the show.

What is Ben's job?

Ben from Married At First Sight Australia is a tour guide.

He has previously worked in the construction industry after COVID-19 hampered his travelling business. On his YouTube channel Ben describes himself as a 'long term traveller, ex European Tour Leader & Australian Tour Director.'

Ben is a groom on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@walters_tours

What is Ben's podcast?

MAFS Australia star Ben has a podcast named 'GET LOST with a Travel Guide'. He often posts videos of his podcast on his YouTube channel, Ben Walters.

The podcast involves Ben interviewing a variety of guests as they 'unpack travel tips, tourism, culture and wild journeys."

What is Ben's Instagram?

Ben from Married At First Sight Australia does have Instagram and fans can follow him @walters_tours.

He often posts pictures of his travels around the world as well as comedy videos.

