Who is Jayden from MAFS Australia? His age, brother, Instagram and kickboxing career revealed

Jayden is on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married At First star Jayden Eynaud, from his age, to his brother, Instagram and kickboxing career.

Married At First Sight Australia has a stellar season eleven cast who are all looking to find their forever partner.

With commitment ceremonies, dinner parties, and final vows aplenty, relationship experts Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, will be there to offer guidance and support to the newlyweds.

One of the grooms taking part in MAFS Australia 2024 is 26-year-old professional kickboxer Jayden Eynaud who has been matched with 28-year-old Eden Harper. As the brother of former Married At First Sight groom Mitch Eynaud, 28, Jayden will be looking to have a more successful run on the show than his elder sibling.

How old is Jayden from Married At First Sight Australia, what is his job and does he have Instagram?

Jayden on his wedding day on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Jayden?

Jayden from MAFS Australia is 26-years-old and from Queensland.

When asked about who his ideal partner would be, Jayden said they would be: "Fit, ambitious and independent, plus up for the challenge of breaking his walls down."

What is Jayden's job?

Jayden is a professional kickboxer and security guard. He often posts images and videos of his fights on social media and is interested in growing his sports career.

Before taking part in the experiment, Jayden revealed that "work has always been his priority, with little time for love." Will he be able to change his ways?

Jayden married Eden on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@jaydeneynaud.kickboxer

What is Jayden's Instagram?

Jayden from MAFS Australia does have Instagram and fans can follow him @jaydeneynaud.kickboxer.

He often posts videos of his kickboxing matches as well as providing advice for fighters.

