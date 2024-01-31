Are MAFS Australia couple Eden and Jayden still together?

31 January 2024, 15:58

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?
After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Are Eden and Jayden from Married At First Sight Australia still together after their magical wedding? Here's what we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 saw the experts pair Jayden, 26, with Eden, 28, with the couple meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

Jayden and Eden hit it off instantly on their wedding day, both admitting at the time to being very happy with their match - with the bride rating the day 10/10.

Of course, with weeks of the series left, there is plenty of time for the pair to reach difficult times, leaving many viewers to question whether Jayden and Eden are still together today?

MAFS was recorded last year and the contestants will not be allowed to go public with their relationship status until the final vows air on TV, which means we won't know for sure who is still together until that time.

Jayden and Eden were both head-over-heels for each other when they met on their wedding day on Married At First Sight
Jayden and Eden were both head-over-heels for each other when they met on their wedding day on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

We can, however, look at some of the clues across both Jayden and Eden's social media pages for a hint of what has happened since the show.

Both Jayden and Eden marked their wedding day on Instagram as it aired on Channel Nine, both sharing revealing messages which make it appear that the pair may have gone the distance.

Married At First Sight Australia's Jayden and Eden have both suffered heartbreak but are looking to find 'the one'
Married At First Sight Australia's Jayden and Eden have both suffered heartbreak but are looking to find 'the one'. Picture: Channel Nine

Sharing pictures from their wedding day, Jayden - who is the brother of season nine groom Mitch - wrote: "An amazing wedding with an amazing woman, I can’t wait to get to know, love and cherish everything about your beautiful soul. Here’s to forever us Eden."

Jayden also shared a picture of himself and Eden eating their wedding cake together, adding the caption: "It was at this moment I knew, the experts nailed it!"

Meanwhile, Eden shared similar pictures on her own Instagram page and captioned them with the message: "The best first date I’ve ever had."

Married At First Sight couple Jayden and Eden shared a romantic kiss on their wedding day
Married At First Sight couple Jayden and Eden shared a romantic kiss on their wedding day. Picture: Channel Nine

Before meeting Eden on their wedding day, professional kickboxer and security guard Jayden revealed that he is looking to find the right girl to spend his life with after he ex cheated on him.

Eden - who has been single for three years - has a very similar story of heartbreak after her boyfriend cheated on her with her best friend, which have caused her to struggle with trust issues in the long run.

The pair, however, appeared to be delighted by each other when they met for the first time at the alter.

While Jayden remarked to the cameras: "She is definitely my type," Eden said: "I think my grin says it all. He's tall and handsome, he's so stunning."

Jayden may have had some doubts that Eden was happy with him, but later saw his worries disappear as she told him: "I would sum up today as perfect. It was 10 out of 10."

