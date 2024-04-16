MAFS Australia's Eden says Jayden and crew knew she hadn't gone 'missing' during homestay week

Eden has revealed why she really missed the flight to the Gold Coast with Jayden. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Eden has hit back at the show's edit of homestay week which saw her 'go missing' and missing her flight to the Gold Coast with husband Jayden.

MAFS Australia bride Eden has said she didn't "go missing" from the show prior to homestay week and that her husband Jayden and the crew of the show knew where she was the entire time.

As homestay week started, viewers watched as a baffled Jayden boarded the flight back to the Gold Coast alone, telling the cameras that he hadn't heard from his wife. Later, Eden arrives at their destination just a few hours later, having got on a separate flight.

While the show painted the scenes as Eden "going missing" from the experiment, the bride has since claimed that all was not how it seemed.

Speaking to The Pulse with Seany B & Emma G, Eden said that she simply missed the flight because she got stuck in traffic after heading into the city to get her nails fixed.

Eden has said that Jayden and the crew were aware that she was running late for the flight. Picture: Channel Nine

Eden said that she "stuffed up that morning" but that she "didn't run away" because she was dealing with her feelings from the previous evening's commitment ceremony.

“I got an Uber into the city because I needed to get my nail fixed," she explained, adding that she wasn't realistic with her timings and the traffic in Sydney meant she didn't make it to the airport in time.

“Jayden was fully aware of where I was and what was going on,” she said: “I don’t know why he was saying he hadn’t heard from me because he definitely had.”

Eden goes AWOL on MAFS

She went on: "I've got the texts to Jayden because I was at the airport the same time they were, checking in, and I booked the next flight and I text him [telling him this].

"So at that moment when they filmed him walking on, he knew exactly where I was and what I was doing - it was wild."

Eden admitted she didn't think it was 'fair' for Jayden to tell his family 'all the bad things' about her. Picture: Channel Nine

The bride, who is still with Jayden following the experiment, went on to reflect on the awkward lunch she had with Jayden's family which she hinted was heavily edited as the portions of food on the plates continue to change throughout the conversations.

Eden did say, however, that she didn't think it was "fair" for Jayden to tell his family - including previous MAFS star brother Mitch - everything that was wrong with their relationship.

“Imagine meeting your partner’s family for the first time and then sitting there and telling them all the bad things about him,” she said.

Eden added: “I didn’t feel that was fair for him to do about me, but he wanted to.”