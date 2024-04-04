MAFS Australia's Eden brands Jayden and Lauren 'disrespectful' after their wild night out

Eden has spoken out after Jayden and Lauren were pictured together. Picture: Instagram/@jaydeneynaud.kickboxer/@lauren_funn_

By Hope Wilson

It seems that all is not well between Jayden and Eden after the groom was pictured looking cosy with fellow MAFS Australia star Lauren.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden Harper, 28, has broken her silence after her husband Jayden Eynauld, 26, was seen partying with Lauren Dunn, 32.

The pair were pictured getting very close on a night out recently, however Eden was nowhere in sight. In some videos Jayden can be seen in a bar with his top off while Lauren drapes her arms around him.

After fans questioned Jayden and Lauren's behaviour, Eden has now come out the slam the pair for their 'disrespectful' actions, putting her relationship with the kickboxer in jeopardy.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Eden was asked about her husband and Lauren's night out, to which she stated: "I think both of their behaviour on that night was quite disrespectful of me."

Eden has spoken out after Jayden was seen getting close with Lauren. Picture: Nine

The MAFS bride continued: "It felt almost a little bit intentional from Lauren's half to hurt my feelings, and maybe Jayden as well.

"I think that the second that I wasn't there for her to be all over him and there's a clip where she grabs his hand and puts it on her chest and stuff like that."

Eden then went on to describe their behaviour as 'inappropriate and a bit trashy' before going on to state: "I feel a little bit embarrassed by it if I'm being completely honest. However, I think it's more embarrassing for them than it is for me."

Lauren was seen on a night out with Jayden recently. Picture: Instagram/@lauren_funn_

After the video was released, Lauren has hit back at claims that she and Jayden are dating, telling Daily Mail Australia what exactly happened that night.

The 32-year-old stated: "We went to Oxford Street and we're all dancing on this podium with fans and surrounded by, you know, we're in a gay club and it was awesome.

"I knew that I was being filmed, I was playing it off a bit stupid, I was in an Uber with a cheeseburger not long after that."

Lauren then denied she and Jayden were in a relationship, saying: "No I'm definitely not making a move on Jayden. Not Jayden, the kid's about six years younger than me, and he's just, he's not for me. And he's with Eden, apparently."

Eden and Jayden were fan favourites on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

This will come as a shock to Married At First Sight Australia fans as Eden and Jayden were one of the strongest couples in the experiment.

During a romantic final vows ceremony, the pair decided to continue their relationship outwith the experiment and even attended the reunion together.

Jayden and Eden chose to stay together after their final vows. Picture: Nine

This wouldn't be the first time there has been a couple-swap in this series of MAFS.

Jonathan McCullough, 39, and Ellie Dix, 32, shocked viewers when they confirmed their relationship during the MAFS reunion teaser, after their texting scandal rocked the experiment.

Similarly, there have been rumours that Timothy Smith, 51, and Andrea Thompson, 51, are also dating after the two were recently pictured together.

Whilst neither Andrea nor Timothy have confirmed or denied the accusations, they've certainly sent tongues wagging!