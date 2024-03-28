Everything we know about MAFS Australia's final vows so far

The MAFS Australia final vows are set to be dramatic! Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 is coming to an end with only the final vows left to determine the result of the experiment for the couples - but what do we know already?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia is set to come to an end on Sunday and Monday night as couples Jayden and Eden, Jack and Tori, Lauren and Jono, Jade and Ridge and Sara and Tim complete final vows.

During the final vows, the couples still left in the experiment must make the decision of whether they will commit to one another and continue their relationship in the outside world.

As you can imagine, these final vows can either be a happy ending for couples, or result in a dramatic dumping, and it sounds like season 11 will have both of these.

While final vows hasn't aired on TV yet, here's everything we know so far.

Jayden and Eden

As expected, Jayden and Eden decide to commit to one another at final vows. Picture: Channel Nine

As we all know from pictures of them kissing on the beach, Jayden and Eden are still together following their time on Married At First Sight.

This means it comes as no surprise that the couple have a very successful final vows, despite a review that their speeches are "predictable and non-eventful". This is according to So Dramatic! who - thanks to their connection with the show - have some of the most shocking spoilers from the series.

A production spy told the publication of Jayden and Eden's final vows: “Eden raised her concerns over Jayden’s fight style and not listening or being considerate of her needs. Jayden said he was worried she was controlling him and not letting him be himself.”

Despite this, the pair both profess their love for one another and "walk off into the sunset together".

Sara and Tim

Sara and Tim's final vows are expected to be very emotional. Picture: Channel Nine

While Sara and Tim are no longer together now, the pair both commit to one another during final vows.

Following the cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend, Tim and Sara worked hard to rebuild their relationship and end up stronger than ever during final vows.

However, it has been reported by So Dramatic! that Tim was encouraged by MAFS producers to add more "jeopardy" to his final vows.

An insider told the publication: “The producers obviously needed a bit of drama, so they told Tim to give his final vows more ‘jeopardy’ and focus on his trust issues with Sara and the fact that she had met up with her ex."

They added: “Tim didn’t want to say any of it because they were over it, but they made him as they needed it to be more dramatic. It was clearly aiming to be set up to look like Tim was going to dump Sara."

Lauren and Jono

Lauren and Jono split during final vows, and it looks like they don't end on good terms. Picture: Channel Nine

Lauren and Jono's final vows were never going to go well after it was revealed just days earlier that he had been secretly texting another bride, Ellie.

Now, it's been revealed to So Dramatic! that the pair both dump one another at the final vows: “Jono and Lauren both dump each other at the Final Vows," an insider said: “They ended so badly."

They added: “Jono’s final vows were just about how Lauren hadn’t been nice to him and had called him a dog and a snake and other horrible names.”

Meanwhile, it is said that Lauren's vows are "iconic" and "savage", with the bride ending them with the line: "It’s not me, it’s you." We can't wait to see this!

Jade and Ridge

Like Jayden and Eden, pictures of Jade and Ridge have already revealed that the pair are still together today.

Their final vows are expected to end well for both the bride and groom, despite the bride questioning her husband's maturity levels.

While it may look like Jack and Tori's final vows don't go well, we now know they stay together. Picture: Channel Nine

Tori and Jack

In preview clips from Jack and Tori's final vows, viewers are lead to believe that the groom dumps his new wife as he admits they "are not in love".

However, reports from So Dramatic! are that Jack and Tori commit to one another at the final vows and are still together to this day.