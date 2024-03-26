MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack accused of 'acting' as she tells groom to 'fake it'

People think they're on to Jack and Tori after this shocking comment! Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Tori and Jack have raised eyebrows after the bride was heard telling her husband to 'fake' their kiss at the most recent Married At First Sight dinner party.

Married At First Sight Australia couple Tori and Jack have been accused of "acting" during their time on the hit reality show after viewers questioned a very revealing comment made by the bride at the latest dinner party.

At the final dinner party of MAFS 2024, ahead of the final vows, the remaining couples were given the honesty box which holds difficult questions for each of the pairs to answer.

When controversial groom Jack was asked if he was falling in love with Tori, he admitted that while he was not in love with this bride, he can see a future with her.

While their fellow brides and grooms didn't look impressed by the weak answer, it appeared to be enough for Tori who leant into her groom and said "kiss me" - however, this was then followed by "just fake it."

MAFS Australia’s Tori tells Jack ‘to fake it’ during dinner party

The clip of this moment has been shared by the official Married At First Sight Australia Instagram page, where the subtitles reveal the suspicious comment Tori quietly made to Jack.

People have been quick to accuse the couple of acting during their time on the show as viewers struggle to believe their romance is real.

MAFS viewers are not convinced Jack and Tori's relationship is real. Picture: Channel Nine

"Was it just me that heard the kiss me, just fake it? Now it makes sense why they never kiss, or hug. They definitely are in agreement to stay till the end," one person commented online.

Another wrote: "We have just witnessed Tori and Jack confirm this is all a big act and they will part amicably cos 'fake' is their middle name," while a third posted: "Fake it…they've been faking it all along 🙄."

Jack and Tori must decide if they will commit to one another in the final vows. Picture: Channel Nine

Jack and Tori are close to being able to publicly confirm their relationship status with their final vows due to air in Australia on Sunday and Monday.

While reports are that the couple are still together following their time on Married At First Sight, the teaser clip from the final vows teases a shocking twist for the couple.

In the clip from their final vows, Jack can be seen telling Tori: "Tori, I'm sorry to say, we are not in love, so how can I commit to you and ask you to uproot and move your life to the Gold Coast?"